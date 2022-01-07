Mouser Presents New Issue of Methods Technology Journal Explores Altered Perceptions with Immersive Technology

SHANGHAI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader™ empowering innovation, announces the newest issue of the Methods technology and solutions journal. Immersive Technology, the third issue of volume four, offers a collection of articles that explore emerging technologies, including augmented reality (AR), extended reality (XR), mixed reality (MR), and virtual reality (VR), that are integral to living, working and studying in new sensory environments. To read the new issue, visit https://www.mouser.com/news/methods/2021-3/mouser-methods-v4i3.html.





Mouser Presents New Issue of Methods Technology Journal

"Immersive technologies like VR and AR are top of mind as innovative companies seek to redefine the way we collaborate, communicate, and spend time together," says Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics' Senior Vice President of Marketing. "The newest issue of Methods goes beyond the hype to explain some of the most important technologies underpinning these new applications, and what they mean for the future of work and entertainment."

The Immersive Technology issue features contributions from leading subjective matter experts in the fields of robotics, VR and immersive collaboration. The issue offers multiple articles on the technological advances and engineering challenges shaping new applications for new sensory applications, in addition to pieces on 3D sound and product creation.



In addition to the Methods technology and solutions journal, Mouser offers a broad range of technical resources for design engineers and buyers, including blogs and e-books. Mouser's content hub features exclusive design resources, white papers, videos, and product information, allowing design engineers to break new ground in product development and innovation.

Find all issues of Methods, including the newest issue on immersive technology, at https://eng.info.mouser.com/methods-ezine/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.