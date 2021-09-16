Movagar & Yamin Personal Injury Lawyers Sign First-Of-Its-Kind Agreement With LA Kings and Ontario Reign

Multiyear Deal Makes Movagar & Yamin Personal Injury Lawyers the First-Ever Law Firm to Partner with both the LA Kings and Ontario Reign

Movagar & Yamin Personal Injury Lawyers (M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers), one of California’s leading personal injury and accident law firms, has entered into a new strategic marketing partnership with AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, to become the first-ever official personal injury law firm of both the LA Kings (NHL) and Ontario Reign (AHL) sports franchises. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, provides M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers with increased brand awareness and deepens its ties to the vibrant Los Angeles sports community. Additionally, the deal marks the law firm’s first partnership with a professional sports organization and underscores the company’s long-standing commitment to the people it serves across Southern California.

“We are very excited to be the first official law firm to affiliate with both the Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign together. The Kings and M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers epitomize excellence and proudly represent not just Angelenos, but Californians,” said Nick Movagar, who is the managing partner and co-founder of M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers. “Through this unique partnership with the Kings and the Reign, we are confident we will have a stronger platform to reach even more Californians that have been injured and don’t have the ability to get the legal services and medical treatment they need. Our goal is to be their voice and tirelessly represent them to get them the justice they deserve.”

Founded in 2013, M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers is one of the top personal injury law firms in California and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of its clients across the state. With its headquarters in Los Angeles, the firm has also become a valued legal resource for thousands of Angelenos. Partnering with key teams in the region like the Los Angeles Kings and the Ontario Reign provides M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers with a significant opportunity to engage some of the most passionate sports fans throughout Southern California and beyond and ultimately help even more people in need.

“We are very pleased to welcome Movagar & Yamin Personal Injury Lawyers into our sports family,” said LA Kings President and Hockey Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille. “The LA Kings represent the Los Angeles community, and we are incredibly proud to be working with a leading LA-based law firm that is equally committed to serving and helping the people of Southern California as we are. I believe that together we have created a first-of-its kind partnership that will allow our fans to be the true benefactors of this dynamic new relationship.”

As an official partner of the LA Kings and Ontario Reign, M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers will have an enhanced brand presence across both team’s venues and online media channels. Specifically for the Kings, the law firm will receive custom in-game signage, including TV-visible dasher boards during the team’s locally televised regular season home games at STAPLES Center, as well as LED advertising and virtual signage both on-ice and behind the goal. This is in addition to the elements it will receive as a partner of the Ontario Reign, which include in-stadium promotion via digital signage and in-game marketing elements during all of the team’s regular season home games at Toyota Arena. As part of the agreement, the LA Kings, Ontario Reign and M&Y Personal Injury Law Firm will also collaborate on a variety of promotional content across both social and digital media platforms.

“M&Y is thrilled to be the first law firm to partner with both the Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign. We’re very excited for two of Los Angeles’ most winningest and storied franchises to team up and continue their winning tradition in Los Angeles and California. Both the Kings and M&Y have a proven track record of success and winning the ultimate prize, as proven by the Kings’ two Stanley Cups and the countless court victories by M&Y,” said Steve Yamin, who is co-managing partner and co-founder of M&Y Personal Injury Lawyers. “Similar to how the Kings have represented and fought for Angelenos over the years in the hockey rink, M&Y has tirelessly fought in court for Angelenos and all Californians who’ve been wrongfully injured and need legal representation and medical treatment. Now that these two L.A. powerhouses have joined forces, we’re confident that we can assist and serve even more Angelenos and Californians who need legal representation, to achieve the justice they deserve.”

“Movagar & Yamin Personal Injury Law Firm is a best-in-class leader when it comes to personal injury law and we look forward to helping expand their reach across two of our most celebrated sports teams here in Los Angeles,” said Josh Veilleux, Senior Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships. “This partnership represents two industry leaders teaming up for the benefit of all Angelenos and we believe it’s the perfect opportunity to help strengthen and reinforce our shared commitment to the many communities we serve across Southern California.”

