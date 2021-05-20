Moviebook Wins GAIE 2021 Highest Commercial Value Award

The Global Artificial Intelligence Exposition (GAIE) 2021 awarded Moviebook the Highest Commercial Value Award for its expansive exploration of application scenarios

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviebook ("the Company"), a leading infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, announced today that it won the Highest Commercial Value Award at the second Global Artificial Intelligence Exposition (GAIE) 2021 with the theme "AI Facilitates China's Dual Circulation Strategy & Building A New Industrial Pattern" held on May 20 in the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center.

The Highest Commercial Value Award is recognition for Moviebook's dedication to tapping the value of videos using self-developed intelligent video production technologies.

Building on its cutting-edge smart vision technologies, Moviebook offers innovative products and solutions to clients in media, culture and entertainment, education and digital commerce. The Company has been leading the commercialization of AI in China. Buttressed by its three engines, namely Automatic Content Marketing (ACM), Automatic Generated Content (AGC) and Automatic Digital Twin (ADT), Moviebook has constructed brand-new business models for retail, media and culture and entertainment by adapting visual technologies to the needs of different sectors.

Against the backdrop of building a "Digital China", Moviebook will capitalize on its expertise and experience to inject vigor into the Dual Circulation Strategy and contribute to building a new industrial pattern with its technologies that unleash the commercial value of videos. Driven by technological innovations and digital transformation, the digital economy is flourishing in China and has transformed the business sector, opening up exciting possibilities for wider application and commercialization of intelligent video production.

In response to these changes, Moviebook is pioneering the digital commerce business by applying video production technologies to commerce and has achieved satisfactory results. The Company utilizes ADT and its automated factory to produce digital merchandise in a highly efficient manner. The appearance, texture, features, instruction manual and internal structure of a digital product are all visually accessible to customers, allowing consumers to enjoy new shopping experiences.

The Expo attracted leading AI companies from around the world such as Huawei, Ping An Insurance, Intel, DJI and Moviebook. These exhibitors covered multiple areas of AI spanning from smart cities, smart education and smart healthcare to autonomous driving and smart retail.

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading infrastructure and service provider of intelligent video production, aims at empowering monetization capacity for clients from media, retail, education, and culture through intelligent vision. Building on technological advantages in fields of computer vision, computer graphics, among others, Moviebook significantly improves the production efficiency of visual content and innovates ways of presenting and interacting with such content. By applying AI technologies to videos, Moviebook is pioneering a wide variety of application scenarios for intelligent video production technologies.

For more information, please visit http://www.moviebook.cn/about/index.