Moving Your Business Forward, H3C Channel Kickoff 2021 Successfully Concludes in Thailand

BANGKOK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The H3C Channel Kickoff 2021 has concluded in Thailand, marking the closing of this annual virtual event. With the theme of "Moving Your Business Forward", the conference generated enthusiastic discussion on the ICT industry and attracted hundreds of online participants, including partners and industry customer representatives.



Digitalization and intelligent transformation are taking place in almost every industry. Seizing this opportunity, since 2019 H3C has officially unveiled its globalization strategy and successfully entered seven new markets, including Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia and Kazakhstan. Adopting a "Partner First" strategy, H3C has collaborated with 355 certified partners and service providers and authorized 245 service engineers and experts to date.

During the conference, H3C shared its latest Group-level strategy and customized ecosystem partnership policy, and introduced its ICT products and solutions, highlighting the strategic significance of the Thai market as one important spare-parts center for H3C's international business. Gary Huang, President of the International Business and Senior Vice President of H3C, delivered a speech at the event on H3C's business performance, future market plans and the ecosystem layout in Thailand.

"ASEAN countries are accelerating digital economy. Thailand, as one of the leading countries for digital infrastructure construction in ASEAN, has huge market potential. H3C is willing to proactively participate in promoting local digital economy, providing a full range of services from end-to-end integrated solutions to top-level design. In doing so, we hope to accelerate and empower the development of Thailand's 4.0 strategy and help it to fully realize its digital transformation," said Huang.

Alex Shu, Country Manager of H3C Thailand, added, "H3C entered Thailand in 2019. By building on our strengths, in-depth industry insights, and rich experiences accumulated in China over the years, and by leveraging support from ecosystem partners, we have established close collaborations with many local channel partners in sales, technology and service support. In the future, H3C will continue to help the Thai government and enterprise customers in education, healthcare, energy and transportation among others to seize digital opportunities and create more business value".

To recognize their great contributions to Thailand digital transformation and acknowledge their strong support and trust, H3C also presented six local partners with honorary awards, including the Best Collaboration Award, Top Sales Elite Award, Solution Sales Elite Award, Industrial Market Development Award and Top Service Sales & Delivery Award.

The H3C Channel Kickoff 2021 has now come to a successful conclusion after a five-stop virtual tour in Malaysia, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey and Thailand. Looking forward, NAVIGATE 2021, an industrial-leading event held by H3C with the theme "Smart Foresight" will kick off in Nanjing, China on April 9 to connect with its customers and partners both at home and abroad. As a leader in digital solutions, H3C is committed to working together with overseas ecosystem partners to build an open, diversified and win-win-win ecosystem, unlock business value with digital transformation, helping customers embrace the intelligent era.

