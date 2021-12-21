Mowilex Wins Big at 2021 Global CSR Awards

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paint manufacturer PT Mowilex Indonesia won three major awards at the 13th Annual Global CSR Summit & Awards, once again earning recognition for its environmental, employee and community commitments.

Organized by Singapore-based Pinnacle Group International, the Global CSR Awards recognize innovations across 16 corporate social responsibility (CSR) categories, including environmental protection, community empowerment, gender equality and workplace diversity. More than 100 global and regional brands submitted some 350 entries for this year's awards.

Mowilex won three 2021 Global CSR Awards, standing out among companies with a market capitalization of US$500 million to $1 billion.

"These awards validate Mowilex's commitment to being an ethical and contemporary market leader, both within Indonesia and globally," says Mowilex Indonesia CEO Niko Safavi.

"We're Indonesia's only CarbonNeutral®-certified manufacturing company. We voluntarily introduced lead-free paints two years ahead of United Nations goals. We took bold steps to help community members during the pandemic. Through our comprehensive environmental, social and governance [ESG] efforts, Mowilex works incredibly hard to protect the planet, manage resources, fight poverty and provide opportunities for all."

Best Workplace Practices: Platinum

Mowilex won its first Best Workplace Practices Award thanks in part to its ground-breaking pandemic response.

Managers established a COVID-19 Emergency Response Team in March 2020. Mowilex teams produced and donated 16,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, 26,000 face masks and 14,000 medical-grade personal protective equipment (PPE) items. The company paid the full salaries of all its employees, even during pandemic shutdowns. Employees received COVID-19 test kits from Abbott Laboratories, a global testing leader, and regular testing, self-assessments and vaccination rate monitoring continue.

At the same time, volunteer employees distributed staple foods to underserved families near Mowilex facilities.

Mowilex also welcomed over 1,200 members of its workforce to professional development programs in 2020 alone. More than 100 took part in Lean Six Sigma training, while the first Mowilex Future Leaders program drew more than 15,000 applicants. Meanwhile, a performance-based bonus structure rewarded salespeople with up to 18 months of wages.

CSR Leadership Award: Gold

Mowilex earned its Gold CSR Leadership Award one year after winning for environmental excellence and its hindari (avoid), kurangi (reduce), imbangi (offset) sustainability strategy.

In September, Mowilex launched Mowilex Pasti Aman (Safe and Sure With Mowilex), a four-month voluntary replacement program to remove old Mowilex lead paint from stores. Shops and distributors across Indonesia receive free products when they return Mowilex formulas manufactured before 2019, the year the company began its lead-free transition.

Mowilex also renewed its CarbonNeutral® certification in 2020, following rigorous Natural Capital Partners standards. To reach carbon neutrality, the company invests in offset projects that promote biodiversity and support sustainable economic development in places such as the Rimba Raya Biodiversity Reserve in Kalimantan. Mowilex is planting 50,000 carbon-trapping mangrove trees together with Indonesia's Environment and Forestry Ministry, and it funded a Natural Capital Partners offset project that installed 170,000 small-scale biogas plants across Vietnam.

Best CEO Award: Platinum

Safavi, who stepped into his post as CEO in 2019, earned platinum honors in the 2021 Best Chief Executive Officer category. He has brought positive changes to the company through his strategic planning and vision, employee development efforts, and digital and cultural transformation initiatives. He is working to attract new talent, promote inclusivity and diversity, empower women, decrease employee turnover and ensure fair employee rewards and recognition while also continuing shareholders' sustainability commitments.

Under Safavi's leadership, Mowilex is expanding with a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tangerang, Banten.

"I received this award because there is no 'Best Management Team' category. I couldn't manage this company without the support and dedication of my talented colleagues. We create innovative, high-quality products and build customer trust as a team, and we lead with comprehensive ESG campaigns that benefit Indonesia and the wider region," Safavi said.

Pinnacle Group International director Melvin Chan noted that Mowilex's CSR programs were well structured and executed, and, in large part, reflective of the strong leadership and support by the company's CEO and management team.

"The programs have a clear vision and measure for long-lasting change. The organization's staff is well resourced, highly trained and engaged with stakeholders in the community," he said.

