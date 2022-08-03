mParticle acquires AI startup Vidora to help teams augment customer profiles and improve their marketing stacks

The combined offering improves the value of customer engagement and analytics tools with predictive and prescriptive AI modeling capabilities.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- mParticle, a leader in customer data infrastructure, announced today that it has acquired Vidora, an AI personalization platform for customer data. With the acquisition, teams can now easily create and deploy models across mParticle's partner ecosystem of 300+ API integrations to improve decisioning, segmentation, and personalization. The benefits of the combined offering include:



The combined offering improves the value of customer engagement and analytics tools with predictive and prescriptive AI modeling capabilities.

Enhanced utilization of marketing and analytics tools. The power of AI means teams are able to get more value from their existing systems – making them smarter and improving customer engagement holistically. Improved conversion and ROI at scale. Teams can easily build and deploy user scores for next-best-action and next-best-offer across their digital properties and marketing channels to maximize conversions and ROI. Predictive audience segmentation. Teams can easily create lookalike audiences, automate goal seeking audiences, and deploy predictive uplift models to increase engagement and ROI, at scale.

This is mParticle's second acquisition in the last seven months, and with it, marketers are able to create the most relevant, personalized experiences across any channel, without needing data engineering expertise. Teams are able to enhance customer context with AI, creating rich attributes around predicted spend, churn risk, next-best-action, most likely next purchase, and more. These attributes are made available and actionable in real-time to any of the 300+ partners in the mParticle ecosystem.

"Teams need to do more with less and we believe that begins by doing better with data," said mParticle CEO Michael Katz. "By incorporating AI into the data layer, teams can improve the value they get out of their customer data, their data pipelines, and their customer engagement toolset. The end result is unmatched performance without sacrificing scale."

"The world is quickly changing. A first-party data strategy is now more important than ever. And AI should be at the core," said Vidora CEO Alex Holub. "When we started Vidora, we were fanatical about making AI models accessible and self-service for business users. We couldn't be more excited to join forces with mParticle to expand our impact and help the world's most innovative brands deliver the best customer experiences with data and AI."

In addition to integrating Vidora's proprietary technology, mParticle will be adding Vidora's team, led by Vidora CEO Alex Holub. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed at this time.

Learn more about the deal and how teams can use AI to supercharge their marketing stacks here: https://www.mparticle.com/blog/mparticle-acquires-vidora

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Restaurant Brands International, NBCUniversal, JetBlue, Venmo, and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. mParticle announced a $150M fundraise in October 2021 led by Permira on the heels of strong growth and product innovation. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe. For more information, visit https://www.mparticle.com.

About Vidora

Vidora offers an industry-leading real-time AI personalization platform which focuses on customer data. Vidora's platform, Cortex, empowers businesses to quickly integrate machine learning into their marketing, ad-tech, and product workflows. The platform enables hundreds of use cases with a few clicks, including predictions, prescriptions like uplift modeling, recommendations, look-alikes, next-best-action, and dynamic decisioning. For more information, visit https://www.vidora.com/.