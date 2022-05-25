MP's HIGH PRAISE FOR MOUNTAIN ASSETS & SAORSA HEALTH SDA DEVELOPMENT

SYDNEY, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Queensland Government Minister, Di Farmer MP gave high praise to the work of Mountain Assets (https://mountainassets.com.au) and Saorsa Health (https://saorsahealth.com.au) on a recent visit to their prestige Specialist Disability Accommodation units in Cannon Hill.



Queensland Government Minister, Di Farmer MP pictured here on a recent visit to the Specialist Disability Accommodation units in Cannon Hill funded and setup by Mountain Assets (https://mountainassets.com.au) and Saorsa Health (https://saorsahealth.com.au).

Ms Farmer MP, a qualified speech pathologist, is a keen advocate for those living with disability. And she is passionate about providing those with high and complex needs with the opportunity to live with dignity and independence. She described the units as inspiring, and a game-changer when it comes to supporting people to live the life they deserve.

Mountain Assets has worked as investment partner with Saorsa Health to build NDIS-approved independent living accommodation across Queensland. The partnership has six developments across the state, with plans for an additional four high quality accessible housing development, which will significantly enhance the lives of those living with disability.

James Gardner, CEO Mountain Assets believes the endorsement from Di Farmer MP will provide a confidence boost to those looking to invest in NDIS properties. He said: "We've been working with Saorsa Health, a trusted name in Specialist Disability Accommodation in Queensland since 2020 and have been providing outcomes to both investors and NDIS participants throughout that time.

"We were delighted to be able to welcome Di Farmer MP as one of the first visitors to our Cannon Hill development, to meet with residents and see the positive impact first-hand."

Mountain Assets and Soarsa Health have launched a new project in Gympie and are accepting investor contributions today. Please contact Mountain Assets on 1800 988 014 for further information.



Pictured L-R: James Gardner, Adnan Tanveer and Damien Stone from Mountain Assets, together with Aiden Garrison from Saorsa Health.

Media Contact: Adnan Tanveer, addy@mountainassets.com.au