Mr. Chow Bok Hin Felix was appointed as the new director of ASTRI

HONG KONG, Oct 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Niche-Tech Semiconductor Materials Limited ("Niche-Tech Semiconductor" or the "Company", with its subsidiaries collectively referred as the "Group"; HKEx Stock Code: 8490.HK), a leading semiconductor packaging materials manufacturer, is pleased to announce that Mr. Chow Bok Hin Felix, Executive Chairman and Executive Director of the Company, was appointed as the new director of The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute ("ASTRI") for the period from 21 October 2022 to 20 October 2024.



ASTRI is an institute founded by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2000 with the mission of enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness through applied research. ASTRI's core R&D competence in various areas is grouped under four Technology Divisions: Trust and AI Technologies; Communications Technologies; IoT Sensing and AI Technologies and Integrated Circuits and Systems. It is applied across six core areas which are Smart City, Financial Technologies, Re-Industrialisation and Intelligent Manufacturing, Digital Health, Application Specific Integrated Circuits and Metaverse. As of 2021/22, ASTRI has transferred almost 1,250 technologies to the industry and has been granted over 1,000 patents in the Mainland, the US, and other countries.



Mr. Chow has over 13 years of experience in the electronic materials industry. As the Co-founder, Executive Chairman and Executive Director of the Company, he is primarily responsible for the overall management, strategic planning, operation and development of the Group. Being the new director of ASTRI, Mr. Chow's role and position in Niche-Tech Semiconductor will not be changed. What's more, he will contribute his extensive industry experience, with ASTRI's joint efforts, to optimize the ecosystem of innovation and technology in Hong Kong, thereby, contributing to the electronic materials industry by transferring most advanced technologies to the field. Furthermore, under the platform of ASTRI, Mr. Chow will make full use of the industry and R&D resources to introduce cutting-edge technologies to the Company so as to promote its long-term development.



Mr. Chow Bok Hin said, "I am very honoured to join the family of ASTRI. It has been a challenging moment for global economies since 2019, as the Sino-U.S. trade tensions continued and brought uncertainties as well as negative impact to the global industries. However, in the long run, the demand for high efficiency power electronic products is still expected to grow outstandingly, which will drive the further growth of semiconductor industry and bring new opportunities to the semiconductor packaging materials industry. As the new director of ASTRI, I will contribute to the electronic materials industry. Being the Executive Chairman and Executive Director of the Company, I believe that it would be a great opportunity to promote development of Niche-tech and grasp the opportunities arising from the latest trend in the industry."



About Niche-Tech Semiconductor Materials Limited



Niche-Tech Semiconductor Materials Limited ("Niche-Tech Semiconductor") was established in 2006 in Hong Kong and was successfully listed on the GEM of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2019. Niche-Tech is a manufacturer of semiconductor packaging materials and new materials in the High and New Technology field, specializing in the development, manufacture and sales of bonding wire, encapsulant and special metal materials. Since 2010, the Group has become a High and New Technology Enterprise in the PRC. Establishing Guangdong Province Semiconductor and Microelectronics Materials Engineering Technology R&D Center, , Niche-Tech was recognised as a National Intellectual Property Outstanding Enterprise by the State Intellectual Property Office of the PRC in 2016 and then obtained the qualifications recognition such as Guangdong Academic Experts (Corporate) Workstation and Guangdong Science and Technology Expert Workstation.



