MR D.I.Y.’s Giant Inflatable Iron Recognised by Malaysia Book of Records

Measuring 960m³, the iron is located in Titiwangsa Lake, in the heart of Kuala Lumpur city

Southeast Asia’s do-it-yourself store MR D.I.Y. recently unveiled a giant inflatable floating iron at the popular Titiwangsa Lake in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, attracting many park goers and residents within the vicinity.

The launch gimmick was held in conjunction with the retailer’s latest campaign themed “Big & Small, MR D.I.Y Has It All”. Measuring 960m³ in dimension, the inflatable iron has since been certified by the Malaysia Book of Records as the ‘largest inflatable iron in Malaysia’.

Members of the public who are interested in viewing and taking photos of the giant float installation can do so at the park from now till October 15. As a fun ode to the campaign, this installation highlights MR D.IY’s diverse offerings numbering over 20,000 products, available across its 1,200 stores nationwide.

The Big & Small theme is also coined to convey to it loyal base of consumers the big and small store formats that are made up of its MR. D.I.Y. PLUS superstores and the smaller MR D.I.Y. stores, to its loyal base of consumers. While the layouts are determined by the locality’s consumers and demographic needs, the retailer commits to ensuring low and consistent prices for all of its store-wide items, regardless of its location or audience.

For more information on MR D.I.Y.’s range of over 20,000 household essentials, visit its website, www.mrdiy.com, e-commerce platform, www.mrdiy.com.my, and its social media channels, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About Us: MR D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is a home-grown retailer with more than 1,200 stores across Malaysia and Brunei. The Group has four brands under its remit - MR. D.I.Y., MR. DOLLAR, MR. TOY, and EMTOP. The homegrown brand aims to make a positive impact on the lives of the communities it operates in by offering over 20,000 everyday essentials at "Always Low Prices" in convenient locations nationwide and on its e-commerce platform, mrdiy.com.my. MR. D.I.Y. stores offer a wide selection of products across five major categories, namely hardware, household and furnishings, electrical, stationery, and sports equipment, as well as others like toys, car accessories, jewelry, cosmetics, and food and beverages. The Company strives to put its customers first by operating an innovative and flexible business model, with a wide variety of good quality products in exciting store formats. All MR. D.I.Y. stores are managed directly, with the retailer working in collaboration with owners of shopfronts and malls.

