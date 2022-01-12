Mr. Ernest Lee elected as HKCGI President 2022

HONG KONG, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI), an independent professional institute, which qualifies and represents Chartered Secretaries and Chartered Governance Professionals in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China, is pleased to announce that Ernest CH Lee FCG HKFCG(PE) has been elected as Institute President, effective in January 2022.

Institute Chief Executive Ellie Pang FCG HKFCG comments, "We are delighted to have Ernest as our President, as he brings a wealth of experience on best corporate governance practices especially with his technical expertise and extensive experience as standard setter for the accounting profession. I look forward to implementing the Institute Council's strategy under his leadership, including working with him as we introduce the Institute's new brand identity in the coming months."

"I would also like to thank Gillian E Meller FCG HKFCG(PE) for her strategic leadership and the significant contributions that she has made during her tenure as our Institute's President, her expertise and intuition were indispensable in spearheading the Rebranding initiative and purposeful governance. We will continue to rely on her talents and benefit from her insights as our Ex-Officio, Immediate Past President."

Ernest CH LEE FCG HKFCG(PE), FCPA (Practising), Institute President, and Technical Partner, Deloitte China

Ernest was admitted as an Associate of The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI or Institute) and The Chartered Governance Institute in 1997 and elected a Fellow in 2013. He was first elected as a Council member of HKCGI in 2015. Before elected as President, he was a Vice President of HKCGI and the Chairman of the Institute's Audit Committee. He also serves as a member of the Institute's Mainland China Focus Group and represents the Institute on the Services Advisory Committee of the Official Receiver's Office.

As an active participant in HKCGI's various functions and initiatives, Ernest has also served on various committees and sub-committees since 2008.

Ernest is a Technical Partner of Deloitte China, a leader in providing technical advice on accounting, auditing and governance related matters for a variety of industries in the Asia-Pacific region. He has extensive experience in IPOs and other major transactions in Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas. He is a practising CPA and a fellow member of the ICAEW and ACCA.

Ernest actively contributes to financial reporting standard setting locally and internationally. He was the Chairman of the Financial Reporting Standards Committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (HKICPA) over the past three years and has been a member of various HKICPA's Advisory Panels on financial reporting matters, including the Companies Ordinance (Financial Reporting) Advisory Panel. For more than 10 years, Ernest served on the Review Panel for the HKICPA's Best Corporate Governance Disclosure Awards and provided technical support to the HKICPA's Professional Standards Monitoring Panel. He supported the Financial Reporting Council on its Risk-Based Financial Statements Review, and is currently on its Financial Reporting Review Panel. As an advocate of education, Ernest is an advisor to the Master of Accounting programme of Cambridge Judge Business School, University of Cambridge.

About The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability by guarantee)

The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute (HKCGI), formerly known as The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (HKICS), is the only qualifying institution for the internationally recognised Chartered Secretary and Chartered Governance Professional qualifications in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China.

With over 70 years of history and as the China Division of The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI), the Institute's reach and professional recognition extends to all of CGI's nine Divisions, with more than 40,000 members and students worldwide. HKCGI is one the fastest growing Divisions of CGI, with a current membership of over 6,800, 300 graduates and 3,000 students with significant representations within listed companies and other cross industry governance functions.

Believing that better governance leads to a better future, HKCGI's mission is to promote good governance in an increasingly complex world and to advance leadership in the effective governance and efficient administration of commerce, industry and public affairs. As recognised thought leaders in our field, the Institute educates and advocates for the highest standards in governance and promotes an expansive approach which takes account of the interests of all stakeholders.



Better Governance. Better Future.

For more information, please visit www.hkcgi.org.hk.