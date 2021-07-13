Mr. Kok-Chye Ong Appointed as Managing Director, Head of IDC (ex-China) at Gaw Capital Partners

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 July 2021 - Gaw Capital Partners today announced the appointment of Mr. Kok-Chye Ong as Managing Director & Head of IDC (ex-China) at Gaw Capital Partners , with effect from July 13, 2021. Mr. Ong will be based in Singapore.





Mr. Ong will spearhead internet data centre (IDC) platform investments for Gaw Capital Partners outside of the China region, building a professional team and platform to build on our successful IDC platform in China, where Gaw Capital Partners has already committed US$1.3 billion since 2019.





Kenneth Gaw, President & Managing Principal of Gaw Capital Partners , said, "I am delighted to welcome Kok-Chye onboard. His exceptional leadership and industry expertise in the fields of data centres and telecoms will be invaluable for the development of Gaw Capital Partners' IDC platform. I am confident that our IDC platform will continue to evolve and develop into a high-quality business under his leadership."





Prior to joining Gaw Capital Partners, Mr. Ong worked in the Keppel Group of companies for 10 years in a number of roles including being a Senior Vice President and since 2014, as the Head of Strategy and Global Investments at Keppel Data Centres, a regional data centre owner and operator with over 25 data centres spread across the APAC and European regions. He has over 20 years of international experience in data centres, telecom and submarine cable development projects. He has strong track record in fundraising, growing data centre businesses in key markets in Asia and Europe, and leading investment teams to acquire data centres in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Germany and in the Netherlands. He was ranked by Data Economy in 2018 as one of the world's top 25 finance deal makers in the data centre and cloud industry.





Mr. Ong received his Bachelor of Accounting degree from the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and graduated from the Sloan Fellows Program at Stanford University with a Master of Science in Management from the Graduate School of Business in 2007. He is a Chartered Accountant (CA) in Singapore and Fellow of CPA Australia (FCPA) and a member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accounts (ISCA) and CPA Australia.





About Gaw Capital Partners

Gaw Capital Partners is a uniquely positioned private equity fund management company focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally.





Specializing in adding strategic value to under-utilized real estate through redesign and repositioning, Gaw Capital runs an integrated business model with its own in-house asset management operating platforms in retail, hospitality, property development, logistics, IDC and Education. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, hospitality, logistics warehouses and IDC projects.





Gaw Capital has raised six commingled funds targeting the Greater China and APAC regions since 2005. The firm also manages value-add/opportunistic funds in Vietnam and the US, a Pan-Asia hospitality fund, a European hospitality fund, a Growth Equity Fund and also provides services for separate account direct investments globally.





Gaw Capital has commanded assets of USD$ 30.7 billion under management as of Q1 2021.

