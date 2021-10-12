Mr. Tortilla is Amazon’s Choice for #1 Selling Tortilla

Mr. Tortilla is shooting to reach pinnacle levels as an Amazon Choice seller with plans to continue growth within international markets worldwide.

—

With over 5,000 verified Amazon ratings and counting, Mr. Tortilla’s meteoric rise has been credited to modernizing the tortilla to match health-conscious patrons worldwide. Brothers Anthony and Ronald Alcazar never imagined while attending UCLA university that they would build the #1 E-commerce Tortilla Brand.

Anthony commented, “We are very thankful to Amazon as they have gone above and beyond for us, not only did they feature us within the Latino Heritage article titled “Brothers make Mr. Tortilla a success by selling on Amazon,” but they have given us all the tools to be successful on their platform.”

When looking back, the epiphany of the brand was discovered while eating tacos at a local Los Angeles restaurant that was close to the UCLA campus. Anthony recalls, “After the delicious meal, you’re happy but afterwards you get post-taco guilt”. With constant carb-counting, on the minds of most Americans, the brother duo knew they would need to enter their kitchen laboratory to produce the tortilla 2.0.

The initial results of their campaign to reinvent the tortilla were based on trial and error. Luckily, wisdom of the industry was readily available through their father Tony Alcazar Sr, who consulted his sons with his years of experience within the manufacturing industry. The outcome of their desire, plus their father’s guidance, equals the #1 selling tortilla sold on Amazon with 1 Net Carb.

As explained by a Mr. Tortilla enthusiast, “I spent many youthful weekends in Tijuana Mexico, and Mr. Tortilla's wonderful 1 net carb tortillas are the same 4 to 4.5 inches in diameter as the magical street tacos I adored. While their multigrain, wheat-like taste and texture differentiates from flour and corn tortillas, that wholesomeness perfectly complements the flavors of most anything we could put inside.”

Whether you’re into Keto, OU Kosher or Vegan diets, Mr. Tortilla satisfies all genres of cuisine across the board, offering its tortillas in four mouthwatering flavors which include Multigrain, Pico De Gallo, Spicy 3 Chiles, and Savory Spinach. Most food products sacrifice taste in exchange for being healthier, which is simply not the case for Mr. Tortilla.

Not only do they rank #1 in the US and Canada for flat breads, but for also key features like freshness, versatility, and most important flavor. Mr. Tortillas’ fame is not just limited to Amazon “Best Seller,” title but across all social media platforms, including a cult like following of 100,000 plus adoring followers on Instagram.

The company is also giving back to the community and its employees by making a commitment to donate 10% of all net profits to charities and allocating another 10% to employee profit sharing. The future trajectory of Mr. Tortilla shows huge growth potential with plans to emerge into the European, Japanese, and Korean markets in 2022.

Lastly, Mr. Tortilla is seeking the best retailer, distributor, and broker partners worldwide.

