In 2023, weddings are expected to shift from intimate affairs to grand celebrations. Fashion trends will follow suit, embracing bold colors and relaxed styles. MrGuild's double-breasted suits offer a perfect solution, adding a touch of classic English-style and elegance to vibrant and impactful wedding scene.

—

Over the past few years, weddings have been more intimate and understated but in 2023, experts predict that couples will opt for bigger and more impactful celebrations. This is expected to spur a change in fashion, with bold colors and relaxed styles taking center stage. Incorporating a touch of classic English-style, MrGuild’s bold-colored double-breasted suits provide an answer to this change.

As weddings are predicted to become more impactful and maximalist in 2023, couples are looking for fashion options that reflect this change in the trend. MrGuild, the UK-based e-commerce men’s tailoring brand, keeps up with this change in the US wedding fashion scene with its bold-colored double-breasted suits.

“MrGuild's finely tailored suits are crafted with precision and attention to detail, ensuring a perfect fit and a polished look. Our suits are a must-have for the modern American gentleman looking for a touch of UK glamour in their wardrobe,” said MrGuild Founder Gee Beller.



Bold colors and relaxed styles take the stage

The trend towards maximalist weddings in the US is spurring a change in fashion, with bold colors and relaxed styles taking center stage. Double-breasted jackets, a popular style in the UK, are becoming increasingly sought after as a statement piece, providing international glamour to the American wedding scene.

MrGuild's sales figures reflect this shift in men's fashion, with a 60% increase in its double-breasted suit sales compared to the previous year. MrGuild suits are not only stylish and comfortable, but they also instill a sense of empowerment and confidence in the wearer. Customers have raved about the perfect fit and attractive design of the suits, making them a popular choice for any occasion.



Celebrities help popularize the double-breasted suit

“Bold colors are the new trend for grooms, and our emerald-green suits are the perfect statement piece for a fashion-forward groom,” he said. Custom tailoring is becoming more popular in 2023 as grooms seek a suit that is truly one-of-a-kind. Every aspect of the suit, from the fabric to the buttons, can be customized to suit personal style.

In recent years, the double-breasted suit has seen a resurgence in popularity, thanks in part to its adoption by fashion-forward celebrities that followed by everyone. This renewed interest in the classic style is coinciding with a broader shift in consumer attitudes towards formal wear.

McKinsey reports that people are rethinking their approach to dressing for work, weddings, and other events. While more casual attire may become the norm in certain settings, there is a growing desire for statement-making outfits that stand out on special occasions.

Contact Info:

Name: Gee Beller

Email: Send Email

Organization: MrGuild

Website: https://mrguild.com



Release ID: 89097992

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.