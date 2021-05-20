MRI Software wins Centuria Capital contract for its Property Management Software Solution

Scalable, cloud-based solution manages lifecycle of c.200 property assets

SYDNEY, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, announces it has won a new contract with Centuria Capital Group, an ASX-300 listed investment property funds manager, to automate the full lifecycle management of about 200 real estate assets in the firm's $10 billion property portfolio across Australia and New Zealand.



MRI Commercial and Investment Management solutions will be used by Centuria to automate lease administration and accounting and access large volumes of data from multiple sources, including non-financial information, to generate long-term forecasting, property valuations, and fund modelling.

Stephen Wilson, MRI Software Managing Director, Business Development, APAC, said: "2020 taught all of us the importance of being able to respond quickly and confidently to changing market conditions. It's our privilege to be chosen by Centuria to manage the full lifecycle of their significant property portfolio, and help their executives and managers glean meaningful insights from the volume of data they already have and will continue to generate as they grow."

Victor Georos, Centuria Head of Portfolio and Asset Management, said: "Centuria has grown exponentially in recent years. Total group assets under management have grown to more than $10 billion today. We now have more than 200 assets under management across our Trans-Tasman platform and we intend to continue growing. This means we require a system that enables us to scale quickly as we evolve. After undertaking an extensive market scan for a property management software solution that can cater for our growth – MRI ticked all the right boxes for us."

"MRI's longstanding history in the real estate industry, strong local roots in Australia and New Zealand and understanding of the regional market make it a trusted partner in the Commercial and Investment Management space – and the logical choice to support our business. We look forward to working with Stephen and his team as we expand our platform in 2021, and beyond," he said.

MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem is used by more than 17,000 enterprise clients across 170 countries. For more information visit mrisoftware.com.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. MRI became one of the first real estate software providers to serve Australia and New Zealand in 1995 and further strengthened its commitment to the region with the acquisitions of Rockend, WhosOnLocation and Palace. For more information, visit mrisoftware.com.

About Centuria Capital Group

Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) is a leading real estate fund manager with more than $10 billion of assets under management. It offers a range of investment opportunities including listed and unlisted real estate funds as well as tax-effective investment bonds. Its drive, allied with in-depth knowledge of these sectors and intimate understanding of its clients, allows Centuria to transform opportunities into meaningful investments. For more information, visit www.centuria.com.au

