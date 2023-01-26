Mrs At Last Wedding Gifts Inc. Named Winner of The Knot Best of Weddings 2023 and WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards 2023

Annual Awards Honor Top Wedding Professionals Across U.S. and Abroad

Mrs At Last Wedding Gifts Inc. is thrilled to announce that they have been selected as a 2023 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings and the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards. These accolades represent the highest- and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot and WeddingWire, leading wedding vendor marketplaces and planning authorities that has inspired millions of couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely them.

To determine the winners, The Knot and WeddingWire analyzed millions of its user reviews across various vendor categories—planners, venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more—to find the highest-rated vendors of the year. The winners exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to The Knot and WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month.

"Winning both The Knot Best of Weddings 2023 and WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards is a big deal for us, especially since we're just in our first year of operations. And we are so excited to be recognized with this prestigious honor," exclaimed Eunice Chen-Promotorov, co-founder of Mrs At Last Wedding Gifts Inc.

Award winning wedding professionals are members of WeddingPro, a leading B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 20 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses.

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and this year’s winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

To learn more about the Couples' Choice Awards®, visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.

About Us: About Mrs… At Last!™ Mrs At Last Wedding Gifts Inc. is an eCommerce business based in Milton, Delaware, which offers wedding-themed gift boxes, plus other wedding essentials and bachelorette party favors. Mrs…At Last!™ believes that a wedding is more than just a day; it’s a journey. It’s about savoring moments and making memories, and Mrs At Last Wedding Gifts Inc. wants to be part of that journey. Visit https://MrsAtLastBox.com for more information.

