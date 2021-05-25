Ms. Chong Chuan Neo, former Chairman and CEO of Accenture Greater China, appointed as director of Kirirom Group (vKirirom Pte., Ltd.)

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirirom Group, which is engaged in the startup studio business including Kirirom Institute of Technology in Cambodia, vKirirom Pte., Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore, Representative Director: Takeshi Izuka) is pleased to announce that Ms. CHONG CHUAN NEO, former president of Accenture China has been appointed to the Board of Directors.



Chong Chuan Neo appointed as director of Kirirom Group (vKirirom Pte., Ltd.)

Background of the inauguration of Ms. Chong Chuan Neo

Kirirom Group aims to create an ecosystem that naturally coexists in Cambodia's Kirirom National Park and creates new industries. In order to make this happen, we operate Kirirom Institute of Technology, which produces global leaders in the 4th Industrial Revolution era. We also operate a social platform called "Kirirom Nature Land", creating venture companies from emerging countries as startup studios.

Kirirom Group has its headquarter in Singapore, but we have concentrated on Cambodia as a business activity so far. On the other hand, in order to grow the business as a startup studio, it is necessary to connect with the business world in the ASEAN region and to emphasize the importance of the Singapore base. These two were our challenges.

Under such circumstances, it is a great honor to have Ms. Chong Chuan Neo as a director of vKirirom Pte Ltd. She has been supporting Kirirom Group as a shareholder and is active in Singapore's business and the education sector. We would accelerate the expansion of customers and collaborative partners in the ASEAN region, and aim to realize the mission of Kirirom Group.

Biography of Chong Chuan Neo

Chuan Neo has a proven track record in Consulting with global Multinational companies, Local and State-owned enterprises, in their business transformation journey leveraging technology and innovation. In her 29 years with Accenture, she has worked in the areas of Strategic planning, Best-in-class customer service models and Client value focused business, Cost reduction/control with Quality improvements and Post-Mergers/Consolidation/Integrations. Her multi year clients include Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific Airways, Motorola, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Marriott, Temasek Holdings, Shanghai Ports, Modern Terminals HongKong. She also held management roles in Accenture. She led Accenture's Asia pacific Industrial, Travel & Transport and Consumer business for over 10 years. She is the former Chairman and Country Managing Director for Accenture Greater China (2015-2018). In these roles, she has been responsible for Strategic Planning and Execution, Growth and Profitability, Leadership development, Corporate governance and Risk management and Client satisfaction. Chuan Neo graduated from the National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Science degree (double majors in Computer Science and Mathematics). She also attended Executive education in Business and leadership at IMD Lausanne Switzerland. Chuan N eo has lived as worked across many cities in Asia pacific such as Singapore , Tokyo , Hong Kong , Bangkok , Shanghai , Seoul , Kuala Lumpur , Manila , Jakarta , Yangon , Ho Chi Minh , Phnom Penh and Sydney . Chuan N eo is currently an Operating Director with Partners Group, a Swiss private equity firm with USD108 billion in assets under management. She is also a Board member of National University of Singapore (NUS) Graduate Investment and an Executive council member of NUS Innovation and Enterprise.

About Kirirom Group

Kirirom Group is a group of seven companies headquartered in Singapore and based in Cambodia and Japan. We are developing our projects such as the ecotourism development projects in Kirirom National Park, Cambodia, Kirirom Pine Resort (plateau glamping resort), Kirirom Institute of Technology (university that fosters global leaders in the 4th industrial revolution era), Kirirom Incubation Center and also an IT business called A2A Digital. Kirirom will be the epicenter of the IT business community in Cambodia and ASEAN, and we aim to spread this model around the world.

Company Overview

Company Name: vKirirom Pte Ltd.

Managing Director: CEO Takeshi Izuka

Location: Singapore

URL: https://global.kirirom.studio (Kirirom Group Corporate Website)

Contact: https://global.kirirom.studio/contact/