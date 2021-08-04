Ms. Helen Hovenga Joins Telix as Chief People Officer

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’, the ‘Company’) is pleased to announce that Ms. Helen Hovenga has joined the Telix executive team in the role of Chief People Officer (CPO).



Helen joins from the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre where she was Executive Director of People and Culture, overseeing 3,500 health practitioners and research employees. Helen brings over 25 years’ experience in global human resources and business, gained across large multinationals, private equity firms, and ASX listed companies. Her sector experience spans public health, finance, manufacturing, mining, automotive and retail, with household names including Afterpay, Coles, Mars, Myer, Newcrest, Toyota and VicSuper.

Helen holds a Master of Business (HR) from Charles Sturt University, a Graduate Diploma in HR Management and Industrial Relations from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) and a Bachelor of Arts, Double Major in Psychology and Politics from Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne.

On joining Telix, Ms. Hovenga stated, “It is with great excitement that I join Telix. The Board, the Executive and the whole team are truly inspirational people. With Values of innovation, passion and collaboration, I look forward to being a part of such a purpose-driven organisation on its journey to help patients with cancer live longer, better quality lives.”

Telix CEO, Dr. Christian Behrenbruch added, “On behalf of the global team, I am delighted to welcome Helen to Telix. Her broad experience in HR, combined with deep commercial understanding, makes her the ideal candidate to help us realise our global ambitions as a high performing business built on a successful and thriving employee culture.”

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR). Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia with international operations in Belgium, Japan, and the United States. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical-stage products that address significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX). For more information visit www.telixpharma.com and follow Telix on Twitter (@TelixPharma) and LinkedIn.

Telix’s lead investigational product, Illuccix® (TLX591-CDx) for prostate cancer imaging, has been accepted for filing by the U.S. FDA,1 and is under priority evaluation by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).2 Telix is also progressing marketing authorisation applications for Illuccix® in the European Union3 and Canada.4 None of Telix’s products have received a marketing authorisation in any jurisdiction.

