MSIG extends its commitment to drive biodiversity conservation efforts through the launch of two new interactive trails

Building on the earlier success of its 2019 MSIG Biodiversity Trail, MSIG Insurance launched two new interactive, educational trails this year on the District app

These trails contain in-app challenges designed by Conservation International, which will enable users to learn more about the rich biodiversity found at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Siloso Trails

Participants can win attractive top scorer prizes for completing these trail challenges

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Singaporeans can now leverage digital fitness app to gain a better appreciation of our rich local biodiversity. Jointly developed by MSIG Insurance ("MSIG") and District, with content designed in partnership with Conservation International Asia-Pacific ("CIAP"), the MSIG Biodiversity Mission showcases two interactive trails - Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve and Siloso Trails - and is free for the public to participate, up till 31 December 2021. Using the app, participants can choose to explore solo or with a few friends or family members while making the necessary adjustments to keep safe amidst the COVID-19 measures.



The MSIG Biodiversity Mission 2021 consists of interactive trail challenges and is free to join on the District app, up till 31 December 2021.

Participants can collect points when using the app to explore different parts of Singapore or chalk up more points when trying out the trail challenges. Upon checking-in on site at these trail locations with the app, participants will have 60 minutes to attempt the in-app challenges. These in-app challenges contain general knowledge questions related to the native flora and fauna unique to these locations.

Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, for instance, is one of the few natural areas in Singapore to host an extensive mangrove forest and is recognised internationally as a site of significant importance for migratory birds. With over 40 hectares of protected nature areas, Sentosa island is also a wildlife haven for sightings of over 100 recorded bird species.

"There is strong evidence that nature trails can improve health and quality of life and be an economic driving force, supporting Singapore's growing nature-based recreation economy. Conservation International Asia-Pacific is proud to partner with MSIG's Biodiversity Trails initiative, and we hope that this innovative approach can help raise awareness of Singapore's amazing nature reserves and rich natural heritage," said Dr. Richard Jeo, Conservation International's Senior Vice President Asia-Pacific Field Division.

Commenting on the objective of the trails, Mr. Craig Ellis, CEO, MSIG Singapore said, "The MSIG Biodiversity Mission is a continuation of our biodiversity education efforts following the successful launch of the MSIG Biodiversity Trail in 2019. The two new interactive trails will open up more opportunities for the public to rediscover an array of biodiversity that exists in Singapore. These trails are each unique in their own ways and will provide a different biodiversity education to nature lovers and fitness enthusiasts alike. People and nature can co-exist in harmony, and this is what we hope to ultimately achieve as part of our ongoing commitment towards biodiversity conservation."

Apart from the virtual checkpoints and in-app challenges, participants of the MSIG Biodiversity Mission will also receive extra points for every 1 kilometre of distance covered. Upon completion of their activity, participants will receive a custom and shareable Augmented Reality face filter, which will certify them as an "MSIG Biodiversity Protector".

Mr. Ben Pember, CEO, District Technologies said, "The success of the first MSIG Biodiversity Trail at Singapore Botanic Gardens has inspired the new trails this year at Sungei Buloh and Siloso. We are glad to partner with MSIG again on this educational initiative, which is in alignment with our values and is also an opportunity for us to rally our loyal and engaged runners around a common environmental cause."

To encourage exploration of the two interactive trails, the top 10 scorers of each trail will win a $50 sports voucher each for the challenge period of 1 July to 31 August 2021. The contents of the trails will be refreshed again to bring a new learning experience to participants and the next challenge period will be from 1 September to 31 October 2021.

