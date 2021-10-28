MSIG Hong Kong chooses CoverGo to build & launch MediGo, a new end-to-end system for their medical insurance business

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 October 2021 - MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited ("MSIG Hong Kong"), a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, Asia's leading general insurance brand and CoverGo , a leader in the field of insurance technology, are joining forces to streamline MSIG Hong Kong's customer ecosystem. MSIG Hong Kong has adopted CoverGo's unique no-code technology to build & launch MediGo, a new end-to-end system, designed to manage all aspects of their health insurance business.









Philip Kent, Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Hong Kong (right), and Tomas Holub, CEO of CoverGo (left), joyfully announced the launch of MediGo, a new end-to-end system to optimize customer experience and operation efficiency of health insurance business.

MediGo has been built by configuring CoverHealth, the modular health insurance platform created by CoverGo, to fit MSIG Hong Kong's precise needs and customer environment. MediGo enables MSIG Hong Kong to share key data with all stakeholders; synchronizing business processes and customer service in real-time to improve effectiveness across-the-board. MediGo provides dedicated portals for health insurance stakeholders, including employees, human resources and administrators; each one significantly contributing to an improved customer journey.

The best-in-class CoverGo no-code product builder is a key feature of MediGo, enabling MSIG Hong Kong to dramatically increase their speed to market by building and launching new products and implementing new processes in record time. One example is automated claims adjudication, which will now enable MSIG Hong Kong to deliver faster claims services to customers, while lowering operating costs.

CoverGo's agility and unique API driven approach has been a key success factor in delivering a comprehensive solution to MSIG Hong Kong.





Philip Kent, Chief Executive Officer of MSIG Hong Kong : We are excited to partner with CoverGo to build and launch MediGo. This latest step in MSIG Hong Kong's digital transformation puts our customers foremost and improves the experience of our medical system at every touch-point. Through this collaboration, starting with Group Medical, our health insurance customers will be able to use their online portals to do everything from finding a doctor and submitting claims; through to checking the status of their benefits, all in one place. We are confident that this will transform the customer journey and lead to ever-higher levels of satisfaction.

Tomas Holub, CEO of CoverGo : We are delighted to assist MSIG Hong Kong on their journey towards full digital transformation. MSIG Hong Kong has shown a clear commitment to digitize and streamline all their product distribution, policy administration and claims process by using CoverGo's cutting-edge no-code insurance platform. It's also a testament of the scalability of CoverGo's technology across all insurance product lines including complex group health insurance. We look forward to more collaboration with MSIG Hong Kong and new product launches in an effort to make insurance digital and accessible to everyone.





About MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited (“MSIG Hong Kong”)

MSIG Hong Kong is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited within the MS&AD Insurance Group, Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 46 countries and regions globally. The Group is amongst the world's top 10 non-life insurance groups based on gross revenue*. It is the number one Japanese insurer with A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, India and Taiwan.

MSIG Hong Kong offers a wide range of solutions and services through an extensive distribution network including agents, brokers, and bancassurance alliances with leading banks. It has been providing general insurance solutions to customers in Hong Kong for more than 160 years, dating as far back as 1855.

*2021 Fortune Global 500, Property & Casualty Insurance Category

About CoverGo





CoverGo is the insurance industry's first fully configurable, modular, no-code, enterprise-grade insurance platform powered by 500+ insurance APIs to enable digital insurance transformation at record speed. It allows insurance companies and banks to overcome their legacy IT systems, adopt omni-channel distribution strategy and streamline policy admin, customer onboarding, and claim processes.

CoverGo has helped insurance organizations of all sizes launch and scale innovative products across all insurance lines faster and at a lower cost, with personalized user experiences to better serve their customers. CoverGo is already working with insurance companies, banks, and delivery partners across three continents.

