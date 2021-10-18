MSIG Introduces SME Group Medical Insurance Plan Focusing on Flexible Coverage

Innovative “one level up/down” outpatient coverage and a new digital platform deliver adaptable and inclusive options to customers

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 October 2021 - MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited ("MSIG") today announced its SME Group Medical Insurance plan ("the plan") targeting SMEs with flexible coverage options as well as MediGo , a new digital portal for onboarding and policy management. Drawing from its experience providing health and commercial insurance, MSIG designed the plan to meet the unique needs of SMEs in today's fast changing digital business environment.

The plan offers six levels of coverage – from essential to premium – to ensure every employee can have the right level of benefits. MSIG has also developed an innovative "one level up/down" feature that allows employers to choose one of three levels of Optional Outpatient Benefits corresponding to each hospitalisation plan. This empowers SMEs to provide groups of employees with tailored cover appropriate to their needs.

As the next stage in its digitalisation programme, MSIG has also launched the MediGo portal which offers online access for the convenience of both employees and employers. Specially designed features mean that users can easily manage their SME group medical policies and benefits. Employees can now find panel doctors, submit and track claims, upload documents, access digital medical cards and monitor their benefits, all in one place. Employer services have also been enhanced to include online inquiries and 24/7 access to policy details and member information. In due course all MSIG group medical insurance customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of MediGo as it is rolled out to MSIG healthcare customers.

Philip Kent, Chief Executive Officer of MSIG , said: "The SME community in Hong Kong is a critical part of our economy and presents a significant opportunity for insurers. We have designed our new SME group medical plan and medical portal to deliver sophisticated employee benefits that are easy to administer - so they can stay focused on growth and development. Our unique insight into SME businesses is based on our long experience serving the health and commercial insurance customers and we are excited to offer a plan that is both flexible and at the digital cutting-edge."

The plan offers premiums that have been tailored to the needs of dynamic, young SME businesses whose demands are constantly evolving. Prices are based on the age of each insured employee and their dependants, using 5-year age bands - an approach that suits the way SME teams grow and develop. Employers can tailor their policies with optional coverages, including Supplementary Major Medical, Dental and Personal Accident Benefits. MSIG has also introduced a simplified application process, waiving individual health declarations for companies with six or more employees.

Additionally, insured staff and their dependants can enjoy direct billing services from a network of over 2,600 outpatient General and Specialist Practitioners via the MSIG Digital Medical Card.





About MSIG Insurance (Hong Kong) Limited (“MSIG”)

MSIG is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited within the MS&AD Insurance Group, Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 46 countries and regions globally. The Group is amongst the world's top 10 non-life insurance groups based on gross revenue*. It is the number one Japanese insurer with an A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Korea, India and Taiwan.

MSIG offers a wide range of solutions and services through an extensive distribution network including agents, brokers, and bancassurance alliances with leading banks. It has been providing general insurance solutions to customers in Hong Kong for more than 160 years, dating as far back as 1855.

*2021 Fortune Global 500, Property & Casualty Insurance Category





#MSIG