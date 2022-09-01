MSIG partners Klook to offer TravelCare, enabling customers to have worry-free vacations as travel ramps up

About MSIG Insurance (“MSIG”)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 September 2022 - MSIG Insurance ("MSIG") and Klook are collaborating in a distribution partnership to exclusively offer TravelCare insurance as an add-on when Singapore-based customers book travel-related activities and services on Klook's mobile app and website.With over 25 benefits and three different plans to choose from, TravelCare is underwritten by MSIG Singapore and offers a competitive option for travellers to protect themselves from unforeseen disruptions to their trips.said, "We are excited to expand our travel insurance offering through Klook and further strengthen MSIG's existing online presence in the local market. As travel continues to rebound, we share Klook's commitment to bring joyful experiences by empowering their customers to explore new adventures with peace of mind protection."added, "Travel insurance has become non-negotiable in this new age of travel as consumers seek additional safeguards. Klook is delighted to partner with MSIG to exclusively launch TravelCare on our platform for our Singapore-based customers. As Singapore's leading travel and leisure e-commerce platform, we will continue to enable our customers to discover, book and purchase all they need during their travels from travel-related insurance to experiences and more."Travellers will be able to purchase TravelCare in a seamless and intuitive way on the platform. They will also be able to choose from three different plans to best match their needs. Additionally, saved profiles on the Klook platform will allow repeat customers to make subsequent purchases in a hassle-free manner.For additional information on the TravelCare add-on, please visit www.klook.com/en-SG/insurance/products/

A leading general insurer with a local presence of over 100 years, MSIG Singapore offers an extensive range of insurance solutions for commercial and personal risk protection, enabling the security and safety of individuals and businesses. MSIG Singapore holds an A+/Stable financial rating by Standard & Poor's.



A testament to its growing strength and influence, MSIG Singapore has garnered numerous awards for delivering digitally innovative and customer-centric solutions. It was named Asia's Most Transformative Insurer (2019) by the IDC Financial Insights and The Digital Insurer of the Year (2018) by The Asset, an independent financial research publication in Asia.



MSIG is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd, and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group – one of the largest general insurance groups in the world with presence in 50 countries and regions globally, 18 of which are in Asia Pacific including all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and India. Headquartered in Japan, MS&AD is amongst the top non-life insurance groups in the world based on gross revenue.



About Klook

Klook is the leading travel and leisure e-commerce platform for experiences and services anytime, anywhere. We curate the most joyful experiences so that users can satisfy their relentless curiosity for adventure and experiences at home and around the world. With our website and app, users can experience a world of joy, from attractions, tours to local transportation and stays. Founded in 2014, we are here to inspire and enable more moments of joy through over 490,000 activities in over 1,000 destinations.

