MSIG Singapore's CEO, Craig Ellis will retire from his role on 1 January 2022, turning the helm over to Mack Eng

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 September 2021 - Craig Ellis, CEO and Director of MSIG Singapore , will be retiring and returning to his home country Australia. He will formally step down on 1 January 2022, turning the helm over to MSIG Asia's Executive Vice President, Mack Eng.





MSIG Asia's Executive Vice President, Mack Eng will take on the role of CEO and Director of MSIG Singapore on 1 January 2022.





Since joining the Group in January 2019 and being appointed CEO and Director of MSIG Singapore on 1 April 2019, Craig has led MSIG Singapore in his vision for the company to be Fit For The Future and has steered the company through the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through his stewardship, MSIG Singapore has improved its business results from $18.5m underwriting loss in 2019 to a $18.8m underwriting profit in 2020. The company also achieved several external awards including the 2019 Skills Future Employer Award (Non-SME) and the 2020 Insurance Asia Award Claims Initiative of the Year (Singapore).

During his tenure, Craig has also contributed strongly to the general insurance industry in Singapore. He had served on the GIA Management Committee as Honorary Secretary and was also the Talent and Communications Committee convenor and Chairman of the Education and Talent Development workgroup. From March 2020, Craig was further elected as the President of the GIA and heads the GIA Management Committee which plays an influential role in shaping the industry and steering Singapore towards post-pandemic recovery and driving progress for the general insurance sector.

"Craig's leadership and the transformation initiatives which he has put in place have positioned MSIG Singapore to be an organisation that is geared to be more fit for the future. We deeply appreciate Craig's contributions to MSIG Singapore and the wider general insurance industry in Singapore, and would like to wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement," said Alan J. Wilson, Executive Officer, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and CEO, MSIG Asia.

Mack Eng, who is currently Executive Vice President, Business Development and Digitalisation, MSIG Asia, will take on the role of CEO and be appointed as a Director of MSIG Singapore on 1 January 2022.

An industry veteran, Mack Eng joined MSIG in October 2018. At MSIG Asia, he has been proactively leading the development of the regional business and digital strategies, as well as working closely with Head Office as the Head of Global Digital Hub Singapore for their key initiatives around the region.

Before that, he has worked in senior business and leadership positions at key insurance players including Royal & Sun Alliance, Allianz, ACE and Prudential covering both local and regional business. While most of his career was spent on the General insurance side, covering both retail and corporate business through the multi-distribution channels, Mack has also been responsible for Life and Medical portfolios.

About MSIG Insurance (“MSIG Singapore”)

A leading general insurer with a local presence of over 100 years, MSIG Singapore offers an extensive range of insurance solutions for commercial and personal risk protection, enabling the security and safety of individuals and businesses. MSIG Singapore holds an A+/Stable financial rating by Standard & Poor's.

A testament to its growing strength and influence, MSIG Singapore has garnered numerous awards for delivering digitally innovative and customer-centric solutions. It was named Asia's Most Transformative Insurer (2019) by the IDC Financial Insights and The Digital Insurer of the Year (2018) by The Asset, an independent financial research publication in Asia.

MSIG Singapore is a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co., Ltd, and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group – one of the largest general insurance groups in the world with presence in 46 countries and regions globally, 18 of which are in Asia Pacific including all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and India. Headquartered in Japan, MS&AD is amongst the top non-life insurance groups in the world based on gross revenue.





About MSIG Asia Pte Ltd ("MSIG Asia")

MSIG, a subsidiary of Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited and a member of the MS&AD Insurance Group, is Asia's leading general insurance brand with presence in 46 countries globally. The Group is amongst the top non-life insurance groups based on gross revenue. It is the number one Japanese insurer with A+ Stable credit rating. With over 40,000 employees world-wide, MSIG is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Korea, India and Taiwan.

