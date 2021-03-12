MTIC Passed TÜV Rheinland Audit as Most Comprehensive GWO Certified Training Provider in Asia-Pacific

KAOHSIUNG, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maritime Technology Innovation Center (MTIC) was established by the Metal Industries Research & Development Centre (MIRDC) on behalf of the Bureau of Energy, Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). The MTIC has become the first training organization in Asia to offer the most comprehensive offshore wind power courses. It recently completed an audit by TÜV Rheinland Taiwan to become a GWO (Global Wind Organisation) certified training provider. The certification qualifies the MTIC to provide basic and advanced GWO-approved courses for the wind power industry in Taiwan and Asia. GWO is an internationally renowned non-profit wind power industry organization set up by leading wind power companies around the world. The qualifications and standards established by GWO are the most widely recognized and accepted in the industry today. On March 10, 2021, at the opening ceremony of Wind Energy Asia 2021, a certifier representative from TUV Rheinland Taiwan will formally award the certificate to the MIRDC.

A target of having 20% of electricity production come from renewable energy sources by 2025 has been made national policy. The MTIC is now offering various offshore wind power courses, and began training personnel from local and overseas companies in January 2021. Once these personnel complete their training they will join the fast-growing wind power industry. Passing the latest audit by TÜV Rheinland to become a GWO certified training provider means MTIC is now ready to provide a wider range of GWO certified courses, such as Basic Safety Training (BST), Basic Technical Training (BTT), Enhanced First Aid (EFA), Advanced Rescue Training (ART), and Slinger Signaller (SLS) training. The MIRDC will continue to introduce new training equipment as well as provide advanced, professional, and tailored training programs to keep pace with the government's developments in offshore wind power. The goal is to become the leading provider of personnel training and certification services in offshore wind power in Taiwan and the Asia-Pacific region.

TÜV Rheinland is a GWO-approved certification body. The management systems, equipment, and hardware resources, instructor qualifications, training, and instruction at the MTIC must all comply with GWO standards before GWO-certified courses can be offered to students. According to James Liu, General Manager of Industrial Services & Cybersecurity, TÜV Rheinland, it was difficult for international experts to travel to Taiwan last year, and the local team at TÜV Rheinland drew upon GWO resources to help the MTIC pass its audit on the latest standard. It can now offer 15 professional courses, making it the leading training center in Asia in the number of GWO-approved courses available.

TÜV Rheinland is actively participating in the government's promotion of the offshore wind industry. Group resources are being introduced to enhance the competitiveness of local vendors and bring them in line with international standards. The comprehensive training courses and bilingual environment provided by the MTIC will not only satisfy the demand for talent from the fast-growing wind power industry in Taiwan. It also provides international wind power vendors interested in the Asia-Pacific region with the global talent they need to enter regional markets.