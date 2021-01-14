Step into a Blooming New Year with Dancing Butterflies

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the balmy season of spring, embrace a year in full bloom with dancing butterflies! To celebrate a fruitful Year of the Ox, MTR malls Telford Plaza, Maritime Square, PopCorn, The LOHAS and The Lane join hands to present 'Spring Blossoms' and 'Dancing Wings' red packets adorned with 3D New Year patterns, namely lucky cherry blossoms, colourful peonies, blissful butterflies and traditional Chinese bronze doors. An auspicious combination of chic Chinese New Year floral, colourful butterflies and Chinese elements in 3D pop-up or regular edition, this elegant set of eight red packets will be available as part of the malls' 'Blooming Bliss' CNY campaign from 22nd January to 11th February. Each person is eligible to redeem two setsper day on a first come, first served basis while stock lasts.



MTR Malls Present ‘Blooming Bliss’ Red Packet

Registered MTR Mobile App users can each redeem a set of 8 red packets with 1,000 MTR points at Telford Plaza, Maritime Square, PopCorn, The LOHAS and The Lane to usher in a blissful year of happiness.

Pop-up Red Packets Usher in an Auspicious Year

Clad in auspicious colours and New Year patterns, this year's exquisitely designed 'Blooming Bliss' red packets dazzlethe eyes withthe special 3D pop-up effect, showering on your loved ones a 'pop' of blessings for a prosperous year to come.

The red packets come in catchy festive hues - sumptuous gold of prosperity, romantic peony red, and joyous iridescence, perfect as Chinese New Year gift for all ages and tastes. The packet design spells grandeur through and through, with gold-stamped patterns and embossing for anexquisite blend of traditional festive elements and modern playfulness to herald an auspicious year of great fortune.

'Dancing Wings in Blooming Bliss' Red Packet Redemption Details: