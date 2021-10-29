Mu Diamonds Awaited Debut Album ‘Memories & Moments,’ will release on October 31st.

Mu Diamonds, 'King of Buffalo,' will release his debut album on Halloween titled, 'Memories & Moments.'

The self-proclaimed ‘King of Buffalo,’ is no stranger to struggles. Growing up in Buffalo, New York has shaped rapper Mu Diamonds to be able to take on life’s obstacles. Early on, he was a victim of a drive-by shooting that paralyzed him from the waist down. The artist recalled the event and said, “Getting shot and being paralyzed was one of the hardest struggles of my life.” People changed the way they treated him, and some of his loved ones even cut ties with him. But he was not deterred by his circumstances. If anything, it only made him fight harder for his dream.

Mu Diamonds focused on his music career, and sure enough, he rose the ranks of New York-based rappers. His skills and distinct style cemented his reputation as one of the greatest rappers around. As an artist, he displayed incredible energy, grit, and talent. In addition, Mu Diamonds’ ability to paint a vivid picture of his experiences through his lyrics set him apart from his peers. This artist had a vision for the direction he wanted to take with his career. And while performing for over ten years, he has certainly achieved his goal and more.

This debut album harnesses those struggles and personifies them in a lyrical showcase that uncovers his sources of pain that can only be told by Mu Diamonds, by growing up in the street. Not only is Mu Diamonds a recording artist, but also invested in himself by owning his own label called Dynesty Entertainment. This means that he produces, edits, and serves as the main production engineers for all content. He hopes to pass on his success to other upcoming recording artist who are not able to penetrate the industry, by signing them to his label.

Mu’s EP debuts Halloween October 31st, titled “Memories & Moments.” This debut EP is predicted to blaze through the charts.

Mu Diamonds is a rapper and CEO of Dynesty Entertainment.

Release ID: 89050989