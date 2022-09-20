Muldream Is Expanding Their Business into South America with Clean Vegan K-beauty

Muldream is Korea's leading K-beauty skincare brand. It is a clean beauty brand that releases only 100% vegan products that can be safely used even for sensitive skin.

Muldream is Korea's leading K-beauty skincare brand. It is a clean beauty brand that releases only 100% vegan products that can be safely used even for sensitive skin. Also, with good product quality and reasonable price, Muldream has been exported to 30 countries around the world successfully. In addition, Muldream is currently receiving many OEM/ODM inquiries from overseas. Therefore, Muldream expanding its business into the OEM area as well.

The brand aims to offer the easiest urban skin healing for exhausted skin based on their 4S principles which are Safe&Pure, Superior effects, Soothing&Calming, and Skin balancing. They assure you the safe and pure ingredients only and clean vegan cosmetics. The products adjust the pH level, and balance water and oil level of the skin. It promises to revitalize your skin from urban pollution and recognizable effects and changes. Muldrean focuses on providing healing solutions to sensitive skin as well as all types of skin.

Muldream's best selling item is the 'All Green Mild Line', which is made with Korean rice as the main ingredient. Muldream put rice bran water instead of water(aqua), and it helps strengthen the moisture barrier and calm down sensitive skin.

All green Mild Line; Muldream all green mild serum, Muldream all green mild lotion, Muldream all green mild facial cream, Trouble clear AHA PHA ampoule, Muldream all green mild mask

It soothes the skin with mild ingredients and helps to make clean and soft skin. It is a 100% vegan-certified cosmetic with no added harmful ingredients. After gaining popularity as an all-green mild line, Muldream also launched the 'Minimal Vegan Line', which contains only essential ingredients for the skin.

Minimal Vegan Line; Tone-up Glow serum, Tone-up Glow facial cream, Turn-over intensive serum, Turn-over intensive facial cream, Deep repair serum, Deep calming serum

In the USA, you can find Muldream's products in TJmaxx. Also, you can find out Muldream's products in en.muldream.com

If you are interested in buying Muldream's product or have questions about OEM/ODM, feel free to contact the below information.

