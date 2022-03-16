THE MULIA, MULIA RESORT & VILLAS - NUSA DUA, BALI INTRODUCES A SERIES OF GREAT DEALS TO WELCOME INTERNATIONAL TRAVELLERS

Discover more reasons to travel to Bali with attractive deals and offers from the multi-award-winning resort.

BALI, Indonesia, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From the white sandy beach in Nusa Dua, Bali, the multi-award-winning resort, The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas, beckons world travellers to rediscover the charms of the island of the gods, with a series of great deals and offers.



The iconic ladies statues at the multi-award-winning beachfront resort, Mulia Bali

With three unique experiences within one destination, Mulia Bali offers more than just accommodations but sets itself apart as a lifestyle of its own. Mulia Resort boasts generously sized rooms and suites, set within an integrated lifestyle facility. The ultra-high-end luxury beachfront all-suite accommodation The Mulia, features extravagantly decorated suites, each boasting a spacious balcony and a private Jacuzzi. While Mulia Villas promises a private sanctuary with luxurious villas ranging from the intimate one-bedroom tropical haven to the palatial six-bedroom mansion. Guests of Mulia Bali can enjoy the tranquil atmosphere amidst well-manicured tropical gardens that surround a plethora of dining, recreation and even business facilities and amenities, leading to the majestic shores of the Indian Ocean. Spend the day basking in the sun along the semi-private beach or by one of the many swimming pools in the main resort area. Enjoy world-class dining at Mulia Bali's collection of restaurants and bars featuring exquisite cuisine from the East to the West, including the island's most renowned Sunday Brunch at the beachside dining, Soleil.

Travellers planning their trips to Bali now have the luxury of selecting various offers from Mulia Bali with endless benefits ranging from complimentary dining, bonus nights, resort credits to a fun-filled package with water recreational activities by booking directly on the official site or contacting the reservation team at reservation@themulia.com.

About The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas – Nusa Dua, Bali

Style sets the tone of the three ultra-luxurious properties set along 30 hectares of sprawling landscape, on the dramatic coastline of Nusa Dua creating The Mulia and Mulia Resort & Villas (www.themulia.com). Since opening, The Mulia, Mulia Resort & Villas – Nusa Dua, Bali has been recognized with over 50 International accolades and awards, including The #1 Beach Resort in the World by Condé Nast Traveler USA, and one of the World's most Beautiful Beachfront Hotels by CNN, just to name but a few.