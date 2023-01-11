Multi-Award Winning Book The Awakened Company Relaunches

Bestselling and award-winning author Catherine Bell relaunches her book that aims to change the work culture of offices and organizations completely.

Catherine Bell announces the re-launch of her book, The Awakened Company. The book was re-released after seven years and received several awards, including the winner of the Nautilus Book Award. Bell hopes the book will help readers learn how to build and create more awakened organizations. Bell says, “The world’s greatest challenges will be solved by people working together in new ways.” The book is thought-provoking and is written to encourage change in the usual opinions and notions about leadership practices, office culture, and how teams work together.



“All CEOs and teams should make a vision statement and connect it to their inner compass,” states Catherine Bell, Founder of The Awakened Company. Organizations play a significant role in bringing back healthy cultures, awakening people's lives, and strengthening relationships, teams, organizations, and our communities. The book helps to create organizations that can withstand the test of time. For readers interested in the book or for those who would like to have a copy, it is available at www.AwakenedCompanyBook.com

The Awakened Company shows businesses and entrepreneurs how to do business better. It lays down a practical way of doing business with strategies developed by some of the best-practice research methods. It is all about awakening the self, relationships, teams, organizations, and communities with the sole objective of helping the business succeed.

The book is perfect for entrepreneurs, current leaders, and future leaders because the corporate culture and the world can only change by awakening leaders. Entrepreneurs often work in a stressful environment where ego-attached states and personal vision become the main focus. In such a situation, brainstorming, collaboration, and creativity often get ignored. It is also seen that trust, compassion, and mindfulness are often neglected.

The Awakened Company book is written to provide guidance to readers, especially CEOs and entrepreneurs. It assists them in putting unhealthy work habits aside and overcoming habits that reduce productivity and affect people's efficiency. The book is written to enable people to realize the organization’s full potential.

Stephanie Jackman, President, and Founder of REAP Business Association said, “Catherine was the keynote speaker at a social innovation event that REAP hosted. Her presentation combined traditional and modern techniques to the surprise and delight of our guests, challenging us all to awaken to our full potential as individuals, members of teams, and leaders of organizations. Catherine’s commitment to practicing what she preaches is both inspiring and insightful as she leads the movement toward a new economic model. Her book should be required reading for every business leader and, when accompanied by a presentation to your team, is sure to create results.”

Catherine Bell has conducted extensive research and found that such virtues, when practiced individually, can help employees excel, stay engaged, and experience job satisfaction. In her book, Bell explains that a self-aware human is a foundation for business success. To book Catherine Bell for training or speaking, email cbspeaks@awakenedcompany.com.



The Awaken Company Assessment Tool:

Catherine Bell mentions that many organizations are unaware that their organization is underperforming or needs a change to improve overall work productivity. For all such organizations, she offers a complimentary assessment tool to help know how the organization is doing. The tool is entirely free and will take just a few minutes. The feedback is available immediately. Take The Awakened Company Assessment at https://awakenedcompany.com/awakened-assessment-tool-2

About Catherine Bell:

Catherine Bell is a successful entrepreneur, business leader, and best-selling business author. Catherine helps organizations create healthy corporate cultures. Bell founded BluEra, a Profit 500 executive search and team transformation company. As a top 200 growing company in Canada, top 10 in Alberta, and a best workplace, BluEra was a shining example of The Awakened Company System. In 2022, Bell was identified as one of the top 10 Innovative CEOs Revamping the Future by Inc. Magazine. In the same year, Bell also received the Platinum Titan Business Award for Female Executive of the Year in Consultation.



Author of The Awakened Company, Bell’s revolutionary business book was awarded the Nautilus Book Awards in Business & Leadership, was a best-seller one week after its release, a best-seller on Amazon, and was chosen as “8 of The Best Leadership Books of 2015”, and recognized as a top book combining business and mindfulness. Bell has been published in Fortune, HBR, Profit, Conscious Company Magazine, and Women of Influence, and she has written for the UN.



She has worked around the globe, from the UK to Cuba, and with Fortune 500 companies to serial entrepreneurs. Bell has an MBA from the Smith School of Business at Queen’s University, a sociology degree from Western University, is certified in the Enneagram, and is a yoga instructor. She has been a Jarislowsky Co-Fellow at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary.

About The Awakened Company:

The Awakened Company aligns with thought leaders in the corporate world. Through their various services, they have helped numerous entrepreneurs build successful companies. With the help of The Awakened Company system and with the help of numerous speaking services, consulting services, webinars, and partnerships, they have helped thousands of leaders and hundreds of businesses outperform their competitors in an impactful way.

