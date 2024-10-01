Multichannel Content Marketing For Real Estate Agents Announced By Zanvid Media

Real estate agents across the US now have access to done-for-you multimedia content marketing from California-based Zanvid Media. The new campaigns are designed to boost organic visibility, while also enhancing the reputation of realtors.

A new multichannel content marketing and publishing service from California-based Zanvid Media leverages a network of 300+ high-authority platforms with the goal of boosting the online footprint of real estate brokers and agents. Each campaign comprises articles, an audio ad, a video, a slideshow, and an infographic, and realtors have the option of creating rolling monthly, weekly, or daily campaigns to further enhance their online presence.

Zanvid Media explains that most smaller businesses don’t have an in-house content development capability, which can limit their ability to use this increasingly popular marketing tool. The agency works with a team of professional writers to create high-quality original content, offering a unique turnkey solution for real estate agencies and other small businesses.

“At the heart of our service is our proprietary Create, Repurpose, and Distribute model,” a company representative explained. “Our team creates target content designed to resonate with a target audience, and then repurposes it across a variety of formats to reach people wherever they’re searching. Our secret sauce is a distribution network of 300+ high-authority platforms, creating a level of online visibility that even Google can’t ignore.”

The expertise and reliability of a website are measured by a matrix known as ‘website authority,’ also referred to as ‘domain authority.’ SEO experts have long believed that website authority plays an important role in search ranking, but the exact nature of this relationship remains unclear.

As Zanvid Media points out, the websites of smaller real estate agencies usually don’t enjoy a high authority rating, which can impact their search ranking. With the new content marketing service, the firm offers the ability to publish campaigns on several hundred high-authority platforms, helping to address this problem.

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Zanvid Media now offers specialist content marketing solutions to clients across the US. The agency continues to explore new content formats and publishing channels, with additional options expected in the coming months.

“We aren’t just another marketing agency,” the company continued. “We aim to be an extension of each business we work with, understanding their goals and their target market, and then developing high-profile content that really puts them on the map.”

