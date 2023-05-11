Multimedia Content Marketing For Seattle SMBs Announced By Ageless Media

Ageless Media has announced a multimedia marketing service for small businesses throughout Seattle - offering fully managed digital asset creation at scale.

—

Ageless Media's new multimedia marketing service leverages proprietary marketing technology to create professional articles, audio advertisements, and visual assets to increase customer engagement and grow brand authority for clients across sectors.

More information about multimedia content marketing and Ageless Media can be found at https://www.agelessmedia.co/

The announcement comes following new industry research that shows 55% of marketers use infographics in their social campaigns more than any other visual media, and online video now accounts for almost 83% of web traffic. The Seattle multimedia marketing agency streamlines access to these popular mediums with 'done-for-you' content creation.

The agency explains that small businesses are continuously seeking cost-effective marketing strategies that can help them establish a credible online presence. To meet this demand, it offers hyper-local content marketing services - producing content at scale and publishing it on hundreds of high-authority platforms.

The service is designed to improve a business's online presence by achieving omnipresence and improving organic Google ranking. It provides an alternative to PPC campaigns and traditional SEO, allowing businesses to reach a wider audience without requiring large marketing budgets.

Ageless Media's multimedia approach builds a foundation of content that can be used to improve visibility and build authority, while the hyper-local focus allows small businesses to target customers in their immediate vicinity, gradually expanding to cover nearby areas.

As part of the 'done-for-you' marketing service, Ageless Media measures the growth of local visibility through snapshot reports - enabling clients to track and optimize their campaign strategy over time.

Steve Scoles, one of the agency co-founders, states: "Now you can dominate Google search results fast, without the need for paid ads or SEO. Feature your business online, front and center, consistently with Ageless Media's own custom content creation paired with hyper-local, hyper-targeted, multimedia distribution to hundreds of reputable, high-authority platforms."

Interested parties can learn more about 'done-for-you' content marketing at https://www.agelessmedia.co/

Contact Info:

Name: Nicolle Marshant

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ageless Media

Address: 600 1st Ave Ste 101 PMB 2206, Seattle, Washington 98104, United States

Website: https://www.agelessmedia.co/



Release ID: 89097214

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.