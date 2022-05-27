Multiple Innovative Application Cases are Shown at the Taiwan 5G Vertical Application Summit





TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 27 May 2022 - According to the report released by ABI, this year, the overall output value of the global 5G mobile private network market is estimated to reach US$47.5 billion in 2030, of which the output value driven by vertical application services accounts for the highest proportion, which is estimated to be nearly US$20 billion.To meet market demand, the MOEA and the Taiwan 5G Verticals Alliance joined hands at the "Taiwan 5G Vertical Application Summit" today, bringing together the heavyweight companies such as Compal Electronics, MiTAC Information Technology Corp., Foxconn Global Network Corporation, PEGATRON Corporation, LEO SYSTEMS, and Tatung System Technologies to showcase a number of innovative application projects in the fields of smart manufacturing, transportation, and exhibitions, allowing enterprises to import the latest solutions and greatly enhance their competitiveness.PEGATRON develops a 5G O-RAN enterprise private network solution. Demonstration tests were carried out in its local factory, where more than 200 sets of terminal equipment were connected. The construction time can be shortened by 50%, and the production line utilization rate can be increased by 10% by using a 5G private network over traditional cables.LEO SYSTEMS has developed the "5GAi Smart Inspection Common Platform", which can immediately activate pipeline corrosion risk alarms and use 5G AR remote guidance to allow first-line inspectors to carry out relevant emergency services. The efficiency of personnel inspection has been doubled, and the inspection time of the whole plant has been shortened from 3 months to 1.5 months.In addition, Foxconn integrates the capabilities of Taiwan's top 10 network operators, adopts technology into exhibition services, and provides applications such as 5G virtual studio and instant portal, so that remote exhibitors can be present virtually and instantly interact with on-site visitors, making Kaohsiung Exhibition Center the first national-level smart exhibition venue with 5G private network in Taiwan.Furthermore, in the event, there is also a showcasing of 5G smart poles and multi-functional applications by Compal; 5G real-time smart transportation monitoring platform by Tatung System Technologies; and 5G Train Protection Monitoring and Management Platform by MiTAC.These companies are ready to cooperate with global industries. For more details, please visit: https://reurl.cc/OAGdn9 #Taiwan5GVerticalsAlliance