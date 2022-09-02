Mumbai’s resto bar chain ‘Angrezi Dhaba’ inaugurated its first franchise restaurant in Hyderabad at Kukatpally

—

Mumbai’s favourite theme-based Resto bar chain, Angrezi Dhaba has spread its wings to Hyderabad with its first franchise restaurant inaugurated in the Kukutpally locality on Friday.



Angrezi Dhaba was inaugurated by Arekapudi Gandhi MLA from Serilingampally constituency, MLC Boggarapu Dayanand, and Hydernagar Corporator Srinivas Rao Narne on Friday. The dhaba-inspired restaurant boasts an innovative menu, vibrant and quirky décor, and an experience to relish.



Angrezi Dhaba is offering unique and unforgettable experiences to the foodies through its chain of restaurants in 5 cities and 14 locations. The vibrant ambience, delicious fusion cuisines, and heart-warming services have made Angrezi Dhaba the most sought–after dining destination in Mumbai.

Owing to the value for money offered, Angrezi Dhaba has been awarded the Iconic Fusion Restaurant Award at the Times Hospitality Award 2020, Best Emerging Theme based Restaurant 2021 by Economic Times, Asia Pacific Excellence Award for Best Theme Based Restaurant chain 2022. It has several other awards and accolades to its credit including the Popular Indo Western Dhaba by Hindustan Times, Maharashtra Lokpriya Brand by Lok Satta, to name a few.



Arekapudi Gandhi, MLA from Serilingampally constituency said, “Hyderabad is known for its iconic food dishes from biryani to marag and jauzi halwa. Hyderabad foodies love to explore new food dishes and Angrezi Dhaba will go a long way in satiating their tastebuds for long. I wish all the very best to the franchise owners for their endeavor”



Hyderabad foodies will have a unique experience while visiting Angrezi Dhaba. From the appetising fusion menu to multi-coloured wooden crate-designed ceiling, and kettle-shaped lights to the wall frames of some of the iconic movies and dialogues, the ambiance of this restaurant is sure to transport them to a different world. Angrezi Dhaba is glad to expand in Hyderabad a totally fun dhaba style dining with modern twist and well managed resto bar across India and international market.



Raj Sadvilkar, Co-founder, Angrezi Dhaba said, “Angrezi Dhaba is a leading brand in casual dining theme-based restaurant and It has several other awards and accolades to its credit. Angrezi Dhaba has made a very good connection with the evolved young adults, family, and corporate consumers in Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, etc. Today, we are excited about our opening in Hyderabad. This launch also marks the 10th restaurant in India. We at ‘Angrezi Dhaba have made it our mission to bring new ideas of food and wholesome experience to our patrons”

Speaking at launch, Mr.Pravesh Tripathi, General Manager, Angrezi Dhaba said, We are extremely excited to open our first restaurant in Hyderabad. This is one of our key market expansion where we will be opening more restaurants in coming months. Customer centricity with value for money has been our brand mantra and we are delighted to see the support and unwavering love of our customers.



Vinay Bodla, franchise owner of Angrezi Dhaba in Hyderabad said, “After winning the hearts of the foodies in Maharashtra, Angrezi Dhaba is ready to treat the people of Hyderabad with a delectable mix of lip-smacking cuisines and flavors. It is an ideal location for people to spend quality time with family and friends while dining on sumptuous Indian cuisine”

Madan B R (COO, Kukatpally Branch), Varun Boggarapu (TRS Youth Leader), Nikeelu Gunda (CEO, Digital Connect), Rajashekar Manchi (Global Founder - GVBL) were also present at the launch event.



Sampath, franchise co-owner said, “Angrezi Dhaba menu includes both common and unusual fusion food offerings, such as chicken Sev purii, Chocolate golgappa with Basundi shot, chicken tikka tacos and more, which will surely satisfy your craving for mouth watering food. The response on the inauguration day was overwhelming”

Angrezi Dhaba in Kukatpally is located on First Floor, PNR Empire, Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

For more information, visit: https://angrezidhaba.live/

for Reservations : 6262878797 / 9133438383.

Google Locations : https://maps.app.goo.gl/TkDKsH1Q86iSp2iy9

About Us: Angrezi Dhaba Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Contact Info:

Name: Vinay

Email: Send Email

Organization: Angrezi Dhaba Kukatpally

Address: First Floor, PNR Empire, Kukatpally, Hyderabad

Phone: 6262878797

Website: https://angrezidhaba.live/



Release ID: 89081061

