Munley Law: Luncheon Held in Honor of Marion L. Munley Day

Munley Law, a team of top rated personal injury lawyers, is excited to announce that on Monday, August 19, 2024, dignitaries, family, and friends gathered at the Country Club of Scranton on Monday, for a special luncheon to celebrate the Honorable Marion L. Munley.

On July 1, 2024, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed House Resolution 399, designating August 19, 2024, as “Marion Munley Day” in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Sponsored by Pennsylvania Representatives Tarah Probst (D-189) and Bridget M. Kosierowski (D-114), the resolution honors the first woman from Northeastern Pennsylvania elected to the state House of Representatives.

In 1947, Marion L. Munley won a special election to complete the term of her late husband, Robert W. Munley. She was re-elected eight more times. While in office, her tenure was marked by significant achievements, including co-authoring the landmark Equal Pay Law of 1959, which prohibits pay discrimination based on sex. In 1963, she was the first woman to be elected Chair of the Democratic Caucus. In 1965, she became Secretary of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, the first and only woman to hold that position. August 19 would have been Munley’s 119th birthday.

The luncheon featured a keynote address by Justice Christine Donohue of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, who spoke about Hon. Munley’s groundbreaking work in the House of Representatives.

During the luncheon, it was announced by the Archbald Borough Council that her hometown of Archbald, PA, is honoring her memory by naming a street “Marion Munley Way.”

“We are so grateful to Justice Christine Donohue and everyone who attended the luncheon to honor my grandmother,” said personal injury attorney Marion Munley, the Senior Partner at Munley Law. “We are also grateful to State Representatives Tarah Probst and Bridget Kosierowski for sponsoring the legislation that made Marion Munley Day possible.”

Comprising a team of skilled personal injury attorneys, Munley Law has spent the last 60 years building an impressive reputation for its extensive personal injury litigation, leading trial techniques, and liability theories, as well as becoming nationally renowned for winning millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for clients.

With the highest possible peer and client ratings, all partners of the firm board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and consistently named Best Lawyers of America, Munley Law can help anyone throughout Pennsylvania with their personal injury needs, no matter how complex the case may be.

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America®, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers®, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms. They have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

To learn more about Munley Law and its special luncheon to celebrate the Honorable Marion L. Munley, please visit the website at https://munley.com.



About the company: Our personal injury law firm was founded in Scranton, PA by Robert W. Munley in 1959. Over the last 60+ years, Munley Law Personal Injury Attorneys has grown into one of the nation’s leading personal injury law firms, helping people from all over the country who have been injured by negligence and wrongdoing.

