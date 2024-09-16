Murder Mystery on Fire Island Set to Captivate Audiences With Gripping Tale of Intrigue

Ident Films, Barefoot Kids Productions, Novakovic Brothers, Jars Productions, and Safier Entertainment present Fire Island, a gripping tale of intrigue, deception, and the beauty of an iconic LGBT haven.

Ident Films, Barefoot Kids Productions, Novakovic Brothers, Jars Productions, and Safier Entertainment presents Fire Island, a cinematic masterpiece that captures the essence of this iconic location while unraveling a thrilling murder mystery guaranteed to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The film not only showcases the stunning landscapes of Fire Island but also deeply resonates with the LGBT community, weaving a tale of betrayal, intrigue, and unexpected twists.

Directed by Myles Clohessy, Fire Island features a stellar cast including Connor Paolo, Jonathan Bennett, Timothy V. Murphy, and Robert Clohessy. Set against one of the world's most renowned LGBT destinations, the film tells a haunting yet captivating story.

For more information, visit https://fireislandthemovie.com

With a powerhouse production team, including writers Myles Clohessy, Emma Harrell, and Phil Harrell, and producers Ramsey K. Heitmann, Ante Novakovic, Jared Safier, and others, every aspect of this project has been meticulously crafted.

The atmospheric score, composed by Holly Amber Church, and the stunning cinematography by Ari Rothschild create an immersive viewing experience. The film's editing is handled by Jeff Betancourt and Rothschild, with production design by Kellie Christensen adding authenticity and visual appeal. Casting directors Anne Davison and John Ort brought together a diverse and dynamic ensemble.

"The film is not just a murder mystery; it’s a love letter to Fire Island and the community that makes it so special," said director Myles Clohessy. "We've worked tirelessly to ensure the film captures both the beauty of the location and the depth of the story."

Following its recent premiere, Fire Island is set to make waves with audiences worldwide. The film is more than entertainment; it's a poignant reflection on identity, belonging, and the dark secrets that lie beneath the surface.

Cast Highlights:

Connor Paolo (Gossip Girl, Revenge)

Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, The Christmas House)

Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy)

Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods)

Creative Team:

Director: Myles Clohessy

Writers: Myles Clohessy, Emma Harrell, Phil Harrell

Producers: Ramsey K. Heitmann, Ante Novakovic, Jared Safier, and more

Cinematographer: Ari Rothschild

Composer: Holly Amber Church

Editors: Jeff Betancourt, Ari Rothschild

Production Design: Kellie Christensen

Casting Directors: Anne Davison, John Ort

For press inquiries, interviews, or to request a screening, please contact Steve Schrager. Steve@IdentFilms.com

About the Director:

Myles Clohessy is a visionary filmmaker known for blending compelling storytelling with breathtaking visuals. His work on Fire Island is a testament to his dedication and deep connection to this story.

About the Cast:

Fire Island boasts a talented and diverse ensemble, delivering unforgettable characters and a gripping narrative that promises to enthrall audiences.

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Schrager

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ident Films

Website: https://fireislandthemovie.com

