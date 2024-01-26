Music Distribution & Spotify Publishing, With Songwriting Royalties Announced

Good Morning Music, an artist-led music distribution and songwriting royalties collection service, announced new membership plans to prioritize equity for creators.

Committed to ‘revolutionizing the music industry and how artists get paid’, Good Morning Music provides a new all-in-one solution for global music distribution, songwriting royalties collection, and intellectual property retention for both master and publishing rights.

The announcement coincides with the recent news that MEPs have pushed for a new legal framework to ensure artists receive fair and proportionate remuneration following criticism of streaming models from many notable music creators.

Alongside distributing tracks to major channels such as Spotify, Apple, TikTok, Instagram, Amazon, and YouTube, Good Morning Music centralizes royalties and helps to find those that are owed to its artists. Furthermore, members can earn points when they release and stream music to reduce their distribution fees or contribute towards musical equipment, studio time, or marketing services to build their brand and increase their visibility.

“Our membership rewards system is an artist-driven approach to the utility of music distribution and publishing administration,” said Good Morning Music. “It’s designed with the artist in mind, aiming to share the value created back to the creators who are the lifeblood of our industry.”

Catering to artists on all levels, the company offers 3 plans to suit their growth needs. Its Pro Plan highlights include access to advances and capital, VEVO page creation and video distribution, film and TV music sync pitching, RIAA gold and platinum monitoring, and access to a venue/promoters' contact list. Heatseeker Plan members can add up to 20 primary artists and benefit from additional catalog transfer processing, advertising campaign management, email marketing, and cover song clearance features.

With over 25 years of combined experience, Good Morning Music’s team of music industry and technology experts provide professional label-grade services designed around artist equity. Songs produced and distributed by the company have received billions of streams and dozens of songs from its records have been charted.

A spokesperson for the company said: “At Good Morning Music, we believe in the power of decentralization and community. That’s why we’re dedicated to ensuring artists not only earn but achieve their career goals by engaging with fans and music audiences everywhere more easily.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://GoodMornMusic.com

