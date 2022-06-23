Musicology Is Bringing Solutions for Artists and Music Listeners in the 21st Century and Launch Their Genesis NFT

—

Musicology has placed itself as a pioneer in the development of the music ecosystem through the metaverse concert and party platform as well as music NFT marketplace. They have gone a step further in making their mark in the history of the music industry. For a long time, music has not really been free as record labels, radios and televisions have controlled what people listen to and what artists get promoted on their platforms. With blockchain technology and Musicology, all these is about to be a thing of the past.

Musicology is releasing the MUSIX MasterKey NFT on the 28th of June 2022 7pm UTC. The MasterKey NFT is a utility-based 3D NFT that grants holders access to new music releases, voting, entrances, lottery tickets to the clubs, live concerts in the metaverse and so much more. Furthermore, once the mint publicly starts at the price of 1 NFT to 0.0369 ETH, it will increase every 24 hours untill it reaches 0.1573 ETH which is five times more than its initial price.

Besides the exponential increase in the price value, participants in the MUSIX MasterKey NFT sale also have the added advantages of the following;

Offers real utility with more use cases guaranteed

Access to the music metaverse

Holders are privileged to participate in ICO of $MUSIC token without launchpad

Holders can participate in voting and governance

Ixchel, the CEO of Musicology had this to say about the unique model of the MUSIX NFT: “We are operating in the future of music that is governed by listeners only. Unknown artists can be listened to in a listen-to-earn mechanism, censored and agenda free decentralized. This is an early investment opportunity in the music ecosystem that can easily grow bigger than YouTube or OpenSea.”

Musicology’s invention is providing listeners with the decisive power to choose what kind of music they will listen to while artists can do with their music as they desire.

For more information, please visit www.musicology.io/mint

About Musicology

Musicology is the ultimate ecosystem of music lovers, creators, and fans on the blockchain. It is the biggest NFT marketplace for everything music, offering fair distribution of royalties, visibility, and a fair opportunity for new artists as well as the biggest clubbing, party, and live concert platform on the metaverse.

