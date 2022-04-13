The Mustache Technology teaches the skills needed to meet new challenges in the digital era

HONG KONG, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the rapid development of new technologies has led to the elimination of many existing careers. At the same time, many new opportunities have arisen, including starting a business based on the Internet, online marketing, and software development, among others. Many an entrepreneur would like to take advantage of rapidly developing technologies and learn a skill to create more value for themselves and for society.

The Mustache Technology is a programming education company based in Hong Kong. Since 2015, the company has trained over 1,100 students in Hong Kong, helping them build the skills, develop the mindset, and gain the work experience needed in the digital era.

Through training, real-world projects, student exchanges, and career coaching, The Mustache Technology provides a one-stop preparation site for newcomers who want to embark on a second career in the field of technology. Courses include full-end web development, introductory app development, data science, SEO organic traffic marketing, and more.

The courses are all project oriented. Taking full-end web development as an example, the course includes 5 real-world projects, including personal websites, company websites, online stores and hosting platforms. All of them are real-life cases, so that students can understand and acquire the skills step by step.

After learning web design skills, students can create different kinds of web pages for themselves or for their clients. They can also use cloud services, such as Google Cloud and Linode, to establish their own web hosting companies or services.

Beyond the technical aspects, students can also learn what they need to know to run a business, including how to seek employment, handle interviews, locate clients, become a freelancer, build a portfolio, manage clients and set prices.

In 2020, the COVID pandemic broke out. Most in-person course programs had to be discontinued. The Mustache Technology immediately shifted its development focus to online teaching. Students learn online and have the flexibility to choose their study timetable according to their needs. Students can also communicate with other students and instructors online and share the skills and knowledge they have acquired.

The transition to online teaching led to The Mustache Technology signing on many students from outside Hong Kong, including Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore, and Europe. Its student base has become more diversified.

The Mustache Technology: https://mtache.com/

Free tutorials on The Mustache Technology's site: https://mtache.com/wordpress_tutorial