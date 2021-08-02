MWC21: VisualCamp's eye tracking SDK "SeeSo" wins GLOMO award 2021

SeeSo recognized in Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Living at MWC Barcelona 2021

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualCamp, eye tracking software company and a member of Born2Global Centre, won "Best Mobile Innovation for Connected Living" at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards at MWC Barcelona 2021. GSMA judges recognized that SeeSo unlocks new possibilities in accessibility and usability across mobile platforms with eye tracking software.



Eye tracking SDK “SeeSo”-- Winner at the GLOBO awards 2021

SeeSo is an AI-based eye-tracking SDK (Software Development Kit) platform which runs through virtually any device's front-facing camera or webcam. The SDK could be downloaded anywhere in the world from its SaaS web platform "seeso.io" to innovate the mobile web and app industry.

Since the initial launch in April 2020, SeeSo has been updating SDK to strengthen the accuracy, robustness, and development platforms. Recently it added User Status APIs to help developers to track attention levels, drowsiness, and blinking more easily.

In 2020, SeeSo was applied to tablet PC educational services of top-tier Korean companies, including LG U+ and VISANG M Learning, enabling self-directed learning even in situations that require remote education, without a drop in ability to concentrate. For Millie's Library, an e-book company, SeeSo was applied as a UI/UX enabling a book's pages to be "turned" by the user moving his or her eyes, opening up a new world for vision interfaces. VisualCamp is slated to sign supply contracts for its eye-tracking technology with prominent Korean and foreign educational companies.

VisualCamp's eye-tracking technology is characterized by its ability to broaden a client's range of business because of its applicability to many sectors, including education, advertising and healthcare. The company recently hired medical experts and research staff for digital healthcare (finding digital cures for xerophthalmia, ADHD, dementia, developmental/cognitive disabilities) as a means of diversifying its area of business.

"It is an honor to receive the highest innovation award given for Industry X products, which will lead the world's digital transformation, as well as to be recognized by mobile industry experts for having technological and business potential. Our goal is to apply our eye-tracking technologies to an even wider range of industries and constantly engage in innovation to enhance connectivity and accessibility for people throughout the world," said YunChan Suk, CEO of VisualCamp.

The GLOMO Awards celebrate the companies and individuals driving innovation in the rapidly evolving mobile industry. They were set up 26 years ago by the GSMA. The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with almost 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem.

For more detailed information on VisualCamp, visit www.visual.camp, www.seeso.io or https://youtu.be/LmZTd9liTXQ

