MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH: Unveiling the Challenges Faced by IoT Crypto Miners

The MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH are two well-known players in the blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) industries. They have worked together to develop state-of-the-art IoT crypto miners, such as the MatchX M2 Pro and MatchX NEO, made specifically to mine the MXC coin.







The inability to withdraw the generated MXC currencies, however, has recently come to light as a key difficulty encountered by users of these devices. The article dives into the history of the MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH, examines the operation of their IoT crypto miners, and illuminates the present situation users are in with respect to MXC coin withdrawal.

The results of the partnership between MatchX GmbH and MXC Foundation are the MatchX M2 Pro and MatchX NEO. These devices provide a simple and effective method to engage in the mining process and are designed exclusively for IoT enthusiasts and cryptocurrency miners. By resolving challenging mathematical puzzles, IoT crypto miners work to validate and secure the MXC network. For their mining efforts, users get MXC coins, which are anticipated to be withdrawable and tradeable. Users recorded videos on TikTok or Youtube or established websites like mxcscam.com to share their experiences.

The Predicament: Unresolved Withdrawal Issues



Regrettably, new reports have brought to light a severe problem encountered by MatchX M2 Pro and MatchX NEO consumers. Many customers have had trouble removing the created MXC coins from their Internet of Things cryptocurrency miners. The problem seems to be connected to COBO's custody services, security concerns, or simply individuals being duped by keeping mined MXC. Users can not take advantage of their mining efforts since they can not access the mined MXC they have earned.

Addressing the Challenge and Ensuring User Satisfaction

Unquestionably, the MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH are dedicated to finding a quick solution to this problem and ensuring consumer happiness. Although the issue has been recognized, no remedies have been offered, and it does not seem that the MXC corporation is making any efforts to address it. The MXC Foundation community admins often remove posts about withdrawal issues and ban members. Due to the overwhelming number of deleted messages, individuals are already discussing the "deleted messages" in MXC Foundation Discord or Telegram channels and attempting to conceal their actual issues in order to avoid being blacklisted.

Interview Transcript:



Q: Thank you for joining us today, Tomas. Could you tell us about your experience with the MatchX M2 Pro and MatchX NEO IoT crypto miners?

Tomas Ambrazas: Yes, certainly. Initially, I was excited about the potential of these devices. The MatchX M2 Pro and MatchX NEO crypto miners appeared to be promising tools for mining MXC coins, and I eagerly invested in them. I believed in the vision of MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH, hoping to contribute to the growth of the MXC network while benefiting from mining rewards. They showed partner companies like Huawei, Cobo, DU IOT, Houbi, Sejong Solutech, EnLink, DWF Labs, and others. MXC token is listed on most of the major exchanges like Coinbase, Binance US, Kucoin, Houbi, Kraken, etc.



Q: What specific issues have you encountered with withdrawing your mined MXC coins?

Tomas Ambrazas: Unfortunately, my excitement quickly turned into disappointment. When it came time to withdraw my earned MXC coins, I discovered that it was impossible. The promised functionality of being able to access and trade the mined coins was nowhere to be found. I reached out to customer support, but their responses were vague and provided no concrete solutions. It became apparent that the withdrawal problem was not an isolated incident, but rather a widespread issue affecting numerous users. Where the withdrawals have been purposefully stopped by the MXC Foundation. Personally, I can't withdraw mined MXC from early March.

Q: How did the inability to withdraw your earned MXC coins impact you?

Tomas Ambrazas: The inability to withdraw the coins I had mined had a significant impact on me. It meant that my efforts and investments were essentially wasted. I had spent considerable time and resources on mining MXC, expecting to reap the rewards. However, the lack of withdrawal functionality rendered my efforts futile. It not only affected my trust in MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH but also caused financial losses and a loss of confidence in the entire crypto-mining ecosystem.

Q: What are your thoughts on the integrity of MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH in light of these challenges?



Tomas Ambrazas: As a victim of the withdrawal problem, I am deeply concerned about the integrity of MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH. Their failure to address the withdrawal issue adequately raises doubts about their intentions and their commitment to their users. It is disheartening to see a promising concept marred by such a fundamental flaw, leaving users unable to access the rewards they rightfully earned. The lack of transparency and meaningful communication from the companies only exacerbates these concerns. It has been 2.5 months since I can’t access mined MXC coins.

Q: What would you like to see from MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH moving forward?

Tomas Ambrazas: Moving forward, it is crucial for MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH to take responsibility for the withdrawal issue and take immediate action to rectify it. Transparent communication with users is paramount, with regular updates on the progress being made to address the problem. Additionally, a clear and efficient mechanism for compensating affected users should be established. It is essential for companies to restore trust among their user base and demonstrate their commitment to resolving this issue satisfactorily. Additionally, I already hired a lawyer and it seems going to court is the only solution I have now, but I don’t put much effect on that as well, because I saw their company MatchX GmbH based in Germany balance sheets, so it is most likely they sent all money to St Vincent and the Grenadines or other offshore jurisdictions from EU

Q: What advice would you give to others considering investing in MXC Foundation or MatchX GmbH products?

Tomas Ambrazas: Based on my experience, I would advise others to exercise caution when considering investments in MXC Foundation or MatchX GmbH products. Conduct thorough research, seek out user experiences, and consider the reputation of the companies before making any financial commitments. It is crucial to ensure that the companies have a proven track record.

Conclusion

MXC Foundation and MatchX GmbH and their management Aaron Wagner, Xin (Sheen) Hu, Piotr Brzezinski and others have made significant contributions to the fields of blockchain and IoT, providing enthusiasts with advanced IoT crypto miners, such as the MatchX M2 Pro and MatchX NEO. However, the current challenge of withdrawing mined MXC coins has dampened the user experience.



