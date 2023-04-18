My Crypto Merchant Launches Cryptocurrency Payment Processing Platform For SMEs

'My Crypto Merchant' has launched a new cryptocurrency payment platform, providing SMEs with a safe, easy way to integrate crypto transactions. Its peer-to-peer model offers secure and compliant cryptocurrency processing, as well as educational materials for those unfamiliar with blockchain-based currencies.

—

'My Crypto Merchant' has announced the launch of its cutting-edge web-based cryptocurrency payment platform, designed to empower small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across various industries.

Further details are available at https://mycryptomerchant.com

With over 120 million crypto users in the United States, the platform was launched with the goal of revolutionizing digital payments by providing an innovative and user-friendly solution for businesses looking to tap into this burgeoning market.

Data shows that the overwhelming majority of crypto users are millennials, with older and more established business owners showing hesitance to embrace the digital currency market, explains 'My Crypto Merchant'. Fear of fraud and distrust caused by lack of anti-money laundering regulations or consumer protections are all reasons cited by businesses as to why they are wary of cryptocurrency exchanges as a way of managing their funds securely.

'My Crypto Merchant''s new web-based crypto payment solutions aim to address these concerns and ensure secure and compliant cryptocurrency processing, making it a suitable choice for businesses looking to safely embrace digital payments. With its recent announcement, 'My Crypto Merchant' is set to change the face of digital payments, providing a seamless and reliable platform for businesses of all sizes.

The company's peer-to-peer crypto merchant payment services provide direct customer-to-merchant payments with no transaction fees for the merchant and unlimited transaction volume. By providing businesses with a reliable and trustworthy crypto payment solution, 'My Crypto Merchant' is driving financial inclusion and opening up new opportunities for growth.

"We are excited to launch our innovative crypto services which will be a game-changer for small businesses, enabling them to accept digital payments securely and compliantly," said Bryant Harper, Co-Founder of 'My Crypto Merchant'. "Our user-friendly platform will help businesses seamlessly process crypto transactions, while our focus on financial inclusion will benefit SMEs across the retail industries. Our mission is to enable every business, merchant, gig worker, vendor, and contractor to receive payment in the cryptocurrency of their choice directly from their customer with no middleman, no fees, and no limits."

Interested parties can learn more about 'My Crypto Merchant' and its impact on retail industries by visiting the company website at https://mycryptomerchant.com

Contact Info:

Name: Kevin Jenson

Email: Send Email

Organization: My Crypto Merchant LLC

Address: 2355 State Street, Salem, OR 97301, United States

Website: https://mycryptomerchant.com



Release ID: 89094155

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.