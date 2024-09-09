My Heart My Love Gifts Celebrates Milestone Award

Texas Family Business Recognized by Shopify for Reaching 10,000 Lifetime Orders, marking its growth in the family gifts industry.

"My Heart My Love Gifts", a Texas family gifts brand, dedicated to providing a trustworthy source for online gift purchases, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the esteemed 10k Orders Milestone Award from Shopify. This achievement recognizes "My Heart My Love Gifts"' success in reaching 10,000 lifetime orders, a significant milestone that demonstrates the brand's growing impact in the family gifts industry.

Founded by Cyndy and Eric Johnson with a mission to provide a secure, 5-Star shopping experience for families buying gifts online, "My Heart My Love Gifts" has quickly gained recognition for its original designs for every gift-gifting event. The brand's lighted acrylic plaques, with heartfelt message displays, have become a favorite among husbands, wives, and parents looking for an original and meaningful gift for their loved ones. Available in electric and battery-operated versions, these beautiful lighted displays offer a gift experience that the recipient will enjoy every day.

"Our decision to build our business with the Shopify platform has been remarkable, and reaching 10,000 lifetime orders is a testament to the loyal customers we have, and the personal service we provide." said Cyndy Johnson, owner of "My Heart My Love Gifts". "At My Heart My Love Gifts, we are committed to providing a secure and transparent customer buying experience. We provide elevated customer service with our senior customers in mind. Online scams and fraud can cause skepticism and hesitation with our less tech savvy seniors, so we go above and beyond to ease their mind. Having a phone number to call and receive personal help placing an order makes a big difference."

"We wouldn't have been able to achieve this milestone without the help of our team," says Johnson. "We’re so grateful to have some incredible professionals on our side."

"My Heart My Love Gifts"’ success is built on a foundation of quality and integrity, with all products made and assembled in the USA. All products are uniquely designed by Cyndy and Eric and manufactured or handcrafted with the utmost care for standing the test of time. The company's dedication to a happy customer experience is evident in its comprehensive support and commitment to improvements based on customer feedback.

As "My Heart My Love Gifts" celebrates this milestone, the brand remains focused on its mission to provide gifts of quality and unique designs with heartfelt messages, elevating gift-giving and fostering cherished memories with families nationwide.

For more information about "My Heart My Love Gifts" and its award-winning products, visit www.myheartmylove.com.

About "My Heart My Love Gifts"

"My Heart My Love Gifts" is a Texas Family brand in the family gifts industry, offering an elevated gift-giving experience with uniquely designed products with heartfelt messages. With a commitment to quality, integrity, and customer satisfaction, "My Heart My Love Gifts"’ products are designed to create cherished memories in the lives of families and friends alike. From its original designs in lighted acrylic plaques and jewelry with heartfelt messages, "My Heart My Love Gifts" is dedicated to setting new standards in gift giving.

