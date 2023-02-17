My Investing Club Announce New Options Trading Community Chat Room For Beginners

My Investing Club (MIC) announces new live trading sessions and video lessons combined with a supportive chatroom to help beginner day traders explore options trading.

MIC has updated its learning resources, now with a focus on options trading - a trading strategy that might seem intimidating for beginners, but that, with the right guidance, can be a valuable asset to any day trader, explains the company.

The new announcement sees MIC expand its chatroom, video library, and live trading sessions to meet the needs of beginners interested in learning the basics of options trading.

Options trading is a form of financial trading that involves buying and selling contracts that give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell an underlying asset at a specific price within a specific time frame, explains MIC.

In order to help beginner day traders learn the basics of options trading, MIC offers multiple accessible and comprehensive resources for beginners to get started with options trading.

The MIC Slack chatroom is an online platform where traders can connect with other traders, ask questions, and receive real-time advice from experienced mentors.

MIC’s video library offers a wealth of educational resources for beginners, including basic guides to options trading, video tutorials, and recordings of live trading sessions. The library is constantly updated with new content, ensuring that traders have access to the most up-to-date information on options trading.

The platform’s live trading sessions provide an opportunity for traders to observe and learn from experienced traders in real time. Designed to help traders develop their understanding of options trading, the sessions build new members’ confidence as they see expert trading strategies applied live.

The combination of MIC’s chatroom, video library, and live trading sessions offers a comprehensive and accessible introduction to options trading for beginners, says MIC.

“It is our mission to mentor and guide as many people as possible to become consistently profitable day traders,” said MIC co-founder Alex Temiz. “When we first started, we wished there was someone to help us. MIC was created to arm traders of all levels with all the necessary tools to achieve success and total financial freedom.”

Interested parties can find more information at https://myinvestingclub.com

