MY MILLINER officially launches quality handcrafted men's & women's hats in Asia with exclusive personalisation service

BANGKOK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MY MILLINER high-quality hats in elegant styles evoke timeless spirit of travel, outdoor occasions, endless summers. MY MILLINER introduces upscale men's/women's sunhats into Asia, with customisation and bespoke monogramming. The brand creates sustainably-made hats, each crafted to enable the wearer to achieve harmony in any environment/social occasion - from poolside to yacht club, to international sojourns.

The range includes the Classic, in natural, cream or charcoal handwoven toquilla straw giving the wearer chance to customise colourways with interchangeable 100% leather band; Zenith, flat-top form bridging usability for casual/formal occasions, toquilla construction and option to change bands; Portofino, traditional looks in short & wide-brim form; and York, versatile profile short-brim, finished by slipping off/switching bands.

The band enables wearers select from four colours – tan, brown, beige or black, and customers can purchase leather bands as separates. For tailored fitting, each hat has an adjuster inside the sweatband. The range also features premium caps & bucket hats including complimentary monogramming. Each hat ships in exclusive MY.MILLINER drawstring bag & custom fold-down box.

Company founder/designer, Amelia Hughes: "We developed our personalised range in response to demand for hats with customisable design elements. Our aim's to create timeless, versatile staple pieces that can be worn throughout the seasons. We paired traditional quality craftsmanship with a clean minimalist aesthetic."

The fashion house is proud to count exclusive brands among its partners, including World Polo Championship, Moet & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, Lamborghini and Emirates.

Hats have 'dawn-to-dusk' wearability: "Crafted from toquilla and environmentally-friendly, we ensure hats are wearable in both casual/formal settings, and are often bought as investment pieces or gifts with a personalised touch."

https://www.mymilliner.com/ (Instagram: @my.milliner).

Images:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ghabti2kaly8r7c/AADmosGKMgpei0a0N2wuECmua?dl=0

PR in Bangkok