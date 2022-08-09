My Party Bus in Eugene, OR, is Happy to Announce That They Can Now Accommodate More Party Reservations.

—

My Party Bus recently expanded its VIP experience in the Eugene area with an additional vehicle added to its fleet. The company is locally and family-owned and provides professional driving services to make any party a VIP experience. In addition, the company offers a unique luxury chauffeured concierge service for parties and events.





The newest addition to the My Party Bus fleet is a 26-30 passenger limousine bus that offers a leather interior and air-conditioned ride. My Party Bus has several other options to fit any size party, ranging from a city-bus size vehicle that seats 20 to 24 passengers to a smaller party bus that sits between eight to 14 passengers. The classic black, stretch limousine car is available for smaller parties with six to eight passengers.



My Party Bus is a service that caters to parties, weddings, casino trips, brewery and winery tours, birthday celebrations, and other milestones that deserve an exceptional VIP experience. With My Party Bus vehicles, getting to the destination is part of the party. Guests can stand up, move around, and dance to interior lights and music. Or, guests can choose a more tranquil experience and sit back with their guests and enjoy the ride.



“We provide professional, dependable, and timely door-to-door transportation and pride ourselves on outstanding customer service,” said Sean Lee, owner.



Additionally, My Party Bus offers customized regional tours of wineries throughout Lane County and the Willamette Valley, starting from Eugene and heading northwest and southwest to Corvallis, Salem, or Roseburg and all of the great winery stops in between. Booking a tour with My Party Bus provides a fun, safe, and reliable experience to make winery visits more enjoyable and one that guests won’t forget. Similar tours can be planned for other points of interest in the area, and our experienced staff is happy to work with clients to tailor tours for a customized experience.



My Party Bus isn’t just for parties but also has helped with planning transportation for the day of the wedding ceremony, bachelor or bachelorette parties, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners to create a worry-free experience for the bride-groom and their guests.

About Us: The company serves the Willamette Valley, Lane County, Benton County, Corvallis, Salem/Albany, Lebanon, Harrisburg, Junction City, Coburg, Florence, Veneta, Creswell, Cottage Grove, and Roseburg areas. To learn more about My Party Bus and its services, visit https://mypartybus.vip/ or call (541) 554-7979.

