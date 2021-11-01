My Shiba Academia, the ultimate Meta social project arrives, aims to be the next Shiba Inu

My Shiba Academia launch 5 days ago and they are now listed on Coin Market Cap and Coin Gecko.

—

My Shiba Academia Heroes, a collection of 25,000 playable NFTs in an upcoming MMO game on Ethereum. The collection drops in November 2021.

About My Shiba Academia Heroes

My Shiba Academia (MSA) is a social cross-chain Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) game that comes with a collection of 25,000 NFTs. These non-fungible tokens are unique “heroes” that users can redeem for their in-game performance.

This GameFi project uses paid progression-based NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain. For instance, these heroes are available in 4 tiers of different levels of uniqueness. Furthermore, they are randomized to give all players equal opportunities.

However, players can mint their heroes to reach higher tiers. This means that users can add to their collection by improving their non-fungible heroes with items. Therefore, they have a good chance at increasing their uniqueness and, subsequently, their value.

The Gaming Element

My Shiba Academia aims to make NFT collecting more enjoyable by introducing a gaming element to it. With the mission to build a token-driven community and lead the GameFi movement to a new level.

Besides the MMO, the project promises a proprietary ecosystem expansion that will include several DeFi features. They are a hyper deflationary utility token, a decentralized exchange, governance tokens, DApps, and an in-game NFT minting service.

MSA Tokenomics

Fueling My Shiba Academia’s development and features is the $MSA Token. This digital coin will act as a bridge between the Ethereum and BSC blockchains. This way, both ERC-20 and BEP-20 token holders can purchase NFTs in MSA and play the game.

$MSA is a hyper deflationary token that the project maintains by buying it back from exchanges and burning it. This way, it reduces its supply and, in the long term, it increases its value. Alternatively, users will receive tokens through airdrops and after each in-game purchase they make.

DxSale as the LaunchPad

The project developers chose DxSale as the launchpad for the token’s launch on October 25, 2021. It set a maximum supply of 5 billion $MSA tokens. Also, these tokens are subject to a decentralized usage rewards mechanism that will revalue transactions with 5% slippage. Here’s how it will work:

• 5% will go to the holders’ decentralized wallets only for every active user transaction.

Through this mechanism, My Shiba Academia encourages users to play more and upgrade their NFTs more. Simply put, the more they play, the more rewards they gain.

Further distribution of the $MSA tokens include:

• 60% to Uniswap/PancakeSwap

• 10% to Team Tokens (5% to owner wallet, which will be locked for 6 months, 2% to Community and Events Leader, 2.5% to Media Relations Coordinator, and 0.5% to Moderation Team)

• 10% to Exchanges and Partnerships

Additionally, the project will burn 20% of the initial supply. At the time of writing, the $MSA smart contract has successfully passed a top-grade security audit from Solidproof. The German company will also provide MSA with KYC standards.

My Shiba Academia Ecosystem Features

Shiba Heroes NFTs

My Shiba Academia’s soon available heroes will have different rarity tiers and, therefore, values. The developers have envisioned 4 different levels:

• Student Heroes – 10,000 NFTs

• Trainee Heroes – 7,500 NFTs

• Heroes – 5,000 NFTs

• Pro-Heroes – 2,500 NFTs

Upon minting, all heroes will pass through a randomization process. Naturally, the fewer NFTs are in a tier, the more expensive they are. Nevertheless, all heroes will be unique and easy to customize through items, which are other NFTs in the game.

In terms of appearance, the MSA heroes resemble a combination of Japanese anime art, animals, and mythology. Among them are Shiba Inu, Akita Inu, Kishu Inu, Hokkaidu Inu, Jando Inu, and more.

Hero Swap/DeX

The HERO SWAP feature is a decentralized exchange (DEX), where users can swap any ERC20 or BEP20 token. Additionally, it will serve as a bridge for easy conversion of BSC $MSA tokens into ETH and vice-versa.

MSA will use Uniswap and PancakeSwap to create customized platforms. This way, users will be able to store their tokens there.

DApp Launch

My Shiba Academia plans to launch a decentralized application (DApp). This feature will enable users to stake MSA tokens against BNB, BUSD, ETH, USDC, and USDT.

While it also aims to deploy APYs that will compete with high-performance yield projects. As a result, token holders will have plenty of staking options at their disposal.

My Shiba Academia Features

1. Hero Watch

Hero Watch is one innovative feature from My Shiba Academia. This wallet tracker will enable users to track several metrics, including:

• Their $MSA rewards

• Their wallet balance

• The amount of burned tokens

• Upcoming contests and their winners

• The interest they will be receiving from their $MSA stakes

Additionally, they will be able to calculate how much they will earn within a specific period. This way, they can adjust their staking terms for better profits.

2. A Hero’s Cape

This feature will act as a merchandise e-commerce store. Here, users can purchase various clothing items and accessories with the game’s trademark components. Additionally, MSA will partner with multiple reputable urban brands to produce the highest quality apparel to the community.

This feature will be used to reinvest in the MSA platform. For instance, 25% of the sales will go towards further project development. An additional 5% will go towards community contests, and 10% will go towards marketing. Lastly, 10% will go to a charity of the community’s choice.

My Shiba Academia Heroes MMO

MSA will be the first project to have a progression and regression system. This means that users can re-roll their NFT heroes, which can move up or down the tiers, increasing or decreasing their values, respectively.

The four tiers we mentioned above will reward heroes with different characteristics, including Attack, Defense, and Quirk. Also, they will have access to a broad range of in-game NFT items.

MSA has developed the visual representation of the game through a partnership with Stainless Games. The result should be an engaging animated universe where heroes will defend a city against AI villains.

Users will also be able to earn passive income by staking their heroes on the platform’s SWAP feature. This way, they can borrow NFTs but still play the game. This will be possible through a character clone that they receive for the duration of their staking.

In the second version of the game, users will also have access to a PVP gaming feature. This future release does not have a date yet.

Listed on Coin Gecko and Coin Market Cap

My Shiba Academia launch 5 days ago and they are now listed on Coin Market Cap and Coin Gecko.

How to Purchase $MSA

Uniswap:

Pancakeswap:

Contact Info:

Name: James N.

Email: Send Email

Organization: My Shiba Academia

Address: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Website: https://www.myshibaca.com

Release ID: 89051274