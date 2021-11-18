MY YARD to launch the world's first smart vacuum former FORMART in Japan

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the guidance of the Industry Accelerator & Incubation Center (IAIC) at Chung Yuan Christian University (CYCU), Taiwan-based start-up company MY YARD has developed the world's first smart vacuum forming machine FORMART that effectively reduces the failure rate in the process of production and lowers the barrier to entry for users while allowing them to easily make various plastic molds at home. The product has received the Innovation Research Award in Taiwan for its innovative technology and has become one of the most popular self-production machines over the past few years. FORMART is very suitable for making all kinds of product enclosures, plastic packaging, dessert molds, static models and so on. It will be a very useful machine for designers in many fields.



Smart vacuum former FORMART

The desktop machine delivers industrial-level performance

The company plans to launch FORMART on Japanese crowdfunding platform GREEN FUNDING in November following the successful showcase of the smart vacuum former at 2020 CES and the raising of over 45 million yen (approx. US$396,000) for the product on Taiwanese and US crowdfunding platforms. The vacuum former has caught the attention of consumers upon its launch as it boasts the largest forming area among desktop devices and features the unique auxiliary demolding system, fast switching of plastic sheet sizes and unique suction control technology.

FORMART is an easy-to-use machine that has received safety certifications in several countries

Built on its success in Taiwan, the US and several other markets, MY YARD is rolling out FORMART and its smaller version FORMART lite in Japan based on the unique characteristics of the market in a move to meet the diverse needs of Japanese consumers. The machine has received safety certifications in a number of countries and regions worldwide, including Australia, Canada, the EU, Japan, New Zealand and the US. The state-of-the-art uniform heating technology with automatic temperature compensation, coupled with an industrial-level heater and vacuum pump, further increases the success rate of making plastic blisters. In addition, the product comes equipped with a 3.5-inch full color screen and a single-click user interface that allow all users to operate it simply by following animated instructions on the screen.

With several patents, the easy-to-use, intelligent vacuum former can significantly reduce costs and time needed for producing molds. Compared with traditional vacuum forming machines that take six to eight weeks and cost NT$20,000 (approx. US$720) to NT$60,000 (approx. US$2,160) to complete the production of molds, the device makes it possible for small innovative startups to produce molds in just five minutes at a much lower cost, simultaneously delivering both a professional and easily accessible experience by using new technology.

More information: https://www.formart.us/jp