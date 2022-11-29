Mylongingcharm Held the Foreign Trade Forum to Expand Online Commerce Capabilities

Sep 20,2022, Mylongingcharm, the leading brand and source factory of personalized accessories in China held the foreign trade forum in Changsha ,Hunan,China ,with attendance of Izzy Zuo, head of Mylongingcharm, and May Liu, director of foreign trade department at Mylongingcharm. Ms Fu , customer manager of TikTok, has been invited to join in this forum.

Now that TikTok boasts a billion monthly active users, the platform is trying once more to connect brands and retailers with consumers who spend time on the app.

Not only getting ready for a coming busy shopping season in China,Mylongingcharm also has to prepare for an increased online sales on TikTok as the overseas holiday season is just around the corner.

At the forum, Ms Fu, as the representative of TikTok, shared insights and best practices from the platform to help the company better prepare itself in the following long-term sales abroad.

“We’re so excited to manage our online shop on TikTok to open up more business possibilities and we are willing to see the brand growth through TikTok,” Izzy said in a statement. “We love discovering new businesses and products, and we can’t wait to make real more connections with consumers on the platform.”

“We are constantly working to help sellers expand their online presence and reach new customers,” Ms Fu said in a statement while she was visiting Mylongingcharm’s factory and live stream office. “Online sales have long been a significant revenue driver for brands and will only continue to become more vital. We’re looking forward to helping our sellers tap into a valuable, rapidly expanding new customer base on TikTok.”

The meeting went well with goodwill and easiness, colleagues of Foreign trade department at Myloningcharm raised their own questions in practical works. Relevant industry statistics and analysis presented by Ms Fu further strengthened the company’s resolve in expanding abroad market. After the active and fruitful communication at the forum, Ms Fu visited every department in the company and expressed she was impressive about how well all the employees are trained and organized in their department. As the head of such a mature brand, Izzy said she believed putting in place a robust training and communications program is a crucial step in ensuring the efficiency of employees and the satisfaction of customers.

In Nov 2021, Mylongingcharm debuted its first livestream shopping on TikTok, aiming at expanding the brand’s abroad influence and market. May,director of foreign trade department at Mylongingcharm, has tapped the social media app and built an internal team to run its first shoppable livestream focusing on personalized necklaces in November 2021. Nowadays,more and more Chinese brands and retailers in the footsteps of Mylongingcharm which is experimenting with more than one livestream account now to reach various consumers with multiple needs.

So far, Mylongingcharm has established a number of online webs and opened up online shops on different platforms faced with overseas customers. In order to expand the global marketing network, Mylongingcharm foreign trade program is also being further promoted, focusing on the marketing channels of key countries, and continuously expanding the business "friend circle" at home and abroad.

