Mylongingcharm, a Jewelry factory, starts a new journey in China

—

Mylongingcharm, a fashion accessory retailer that distributes products to small retailers around the world, Recently announced its new journey in China.

Changsha Mylongingcharm Co., Ltd. is located in Wutian Logistics Park, Changsha City, Hunan Province, founded in 2016. The company integrates jewelry design, development, producing and processing, and domestic and international sales together. The products cover necklaces, bracelets, anklets, earrings, etc., featured by personalized jewelry,holiday-themed accessories and souvenirs, etc.It’s one of the most comprehensive jewelry supplier and source factory in China.

Mylongingcharm Co., Ltd. Has gained lots of Development & Achievements these years：

Mylongingcharm Co., Ltd. has been deeply involved in the field of personalized jewelry for decades, and has been committed to custom production and serving the world.Celebrating the precious moments of life with jewelry that give meaning is Mylongingcharm’s true calling. According to different requires from customers, each one of handmade jewelry pieces is uniquely made. With just the right designs, metals, and birthstones, stunning personalized jewelry become a embodiment of cherished memories and feelings. The factory was originally established in 2005 and located in Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province, which has been known as China’s Commodity City. In 2016, the company headquarters moved to Changsha City, Hunan Province. Since then a stainless steel jewelry production line was established in this provincial capital city. Since 2007, Mylongingcharm have captured over 5 million customers’ life moments, delivering meaningful jewelry to over 50 countries.

People can tell how popular jewelry of Mylongingcharm is from one of their online web:

@shelbybrockk said,

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever guy! Peep the leather bracelets from @Alwayscustomized that we gifted each other.love being able to partner with Melody to give a meaningful gift that represents our family that we have been able to create 18 valentines later together.”

@mermaid_jules said,

“Ice on my neck I’m stunnin’ OK I’m obsessed with my personalized necklaces & rings from@Alwayscustomized!! You can get any name or custom phrase you like! I’m thrilled with my mermaid collection, which one is your favorite??”

@stellathelight said,

“I am so in love with my necklace from@Alwayscustomized I ended up purchasing another style in the baby’s name & can’t wait to wear them together. I love to flaunt my boys Anyone have any guesses on what they think the name is?”

Affordable prices and free shipping, along with beautiful gift wrapping options and stellar customer care allow the company to connect with people all over the world, from all walks of life. With thousands of products available in multiple metal selections with multiple personalization options, these custom made products continue to touch hearts and bring joy to all those who treasure them.The export orders undertaken has been across the world, which is inseparable from the company's business policy and industrial structure.

https://funnoox.com/ is the online shopping site of Mylongingcharm for overseas customers. Click it, people will see fine and rich product categories, localized design style and professional pre-sales and after-sales channels. This is the result of many years of cross-border service by the corporate team.

Team&Vision:

The factory area has reached 3000 square meters, covering its own factory and warehouse. As a stable supply chain of jewelry, it has more than 100000 available products. With Mylongingcharm's corporate vision of "Industrial Development Can Prosper the Nation, We Always at Your Service to Meet Your Strict Customization Requirements", Mylongingcharm people have continuously improved their business skill, strengthened their own capabilities, and successfully built a strong "team"——The number of employees is 200 people, including 120 e-commerce related people, a team with 16 years of cross-border professional service experience, business experts are enthusiastic, skilled and efficient, and the growth rate of business volume has reached a gratifying annual growth rate of 50%. It is believed that in the future, with the joint efforts of Mylongingcharm people, Mylongingcharm will climb to a higher goal, contribute to the development of China's jewelry industry, and speak for China's manufacturing in the world.

Contact Info:

Name: May Lau

Email: Send Email

Organization: Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited

Website: https://funnoox.com/



