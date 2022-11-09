Mylongingcharm marched towards the Tiktok market

Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited is a big company that is selling the jewelries which are not only used to be decoration but it is also an investment that can color his/her life,considered as the most easily satisfied happiness for people.As customers become more picky about accessories, many of them are looking for accessories that can express their personality, or jewelry ornaments that are unique or have special meaning. Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited specializes in making customized products to meet the needs of customers. They have sold their products on many platforms : Amazon, Shopify , Shopee, and so on, as well as major platforms in China, recently they marched towards the Tiktok market.

With a billion monthly active users from around the world, TikTok is growing to be one of the most popular social media platforms. There’s also the fact that TikTok users spend an estimated $110 million per month, which makes it the top-grossing non-gaming app. More and more merchants are starting to sell their products on Tiktok platform for getting more opportunities to do their business.Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited is no exception.

As a fashion accessory retailer that distributes products to small retailers around the world.This company’s biggest feature is that its items can be customized with logos, pictures or names. Based on the customizable features of their own products, they are having live streaming now for customizing products online on Tiktok, which means customers can see every step of the way that their products are customized to confirm the correctness of the details.There are around 10000 fans following one of their Tiktok accounts and usually more than 100 people online watching their live show . Various work schedules are set in Tiktok department in the company, In order to keep business staying open around the clock (24 hours), they set up shift work : a morning shift (5 a.m. to 2 p.m.), a day shift ( 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.), and a night shift ( 12 p.m. to 5 a.m.).Mainly because of the time difference in different country since they are in mainland China and the customers are from other countries. They are having live streaming in the early morning in China while customers from UK or USA are watching during their night time.

Some employees work in the afternoon while fans are watching at the same time in Malaysia or Canada. Required to work what might be considered irregular hours, Tiktok team members are all dedicated who always have a detailed plan for their whole day, weeks or even months in advance and follow that plan to make sure they get all of their tasks accomplished.They are constantly thinking of new ways to do things or solve problems and they are not afraid to take risks which gives them a competitive edge in their field. We can tell how hard they are working in Tiktok department even this is just a new department in Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited. It's nice to be talented, but the old saying is true: "Hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard." Actually Izzy, as the great lady Boss of Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited, has earned her the nickname workaholic because of her tireless work ethic but she never forces her employees to overwork and totally understands them for their hard work since she went through all before .“Every boss started as a worker.” This is what she always says. Such a powerful boss and employees, what is their company-Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited like? Let’s take a look :

Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited was founded in Yiwu City, Zhejiang Province China in 2005, which is known as "the one of world's largest petty commodity wholesale markets". It is a cross-border e-commerce industry and trade company focusing on foreign trade Shopify platform. Supplying holiday gifts, inspirational theme jewelry, souvenirs and other products. Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited is a big firm which integrates product spot wholesale, processing and customization.

In 2015, Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited moved its headquarters to Changsha City, Hunan Province,south of China. Based in Hunan, it faces both international and domestic markets, and its business scope covers the world. The company's current office is located in Wutian Park, No. 97, Xindian Circuit, Tianxin District, Changsha City, Hunan Province.

In 2020, after 15 years of grinding, tempering, development and precipitation, the company has now developed to have five branches, and plans to set up more branches across the country China. According to the plan, it will further develop Expanding the coverage of overseas markets. Looking forward to the future, this company is determined to strive to become a leader in cross-border e-commerce in the jewelry industry that supplies its products to domestic and international customers.Selling more cost-effective jewelry products to all over the world, Mylongingcharm Accessories Co., Limited is working on it, It is on the way.

