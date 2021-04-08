Myra Alam's Phase 3 Terrace Homes Offer Customizable Space and Lush Backdrops

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After selling out Phase 1 and 2 within months of launching the project, Myra Alam is finally launching the highly anticipated Phase 3 of the development that is expected to be completed in December 2022.



Myra Alam’s third phase Type F

Starting at an affordable price of RM554,000, the third phase of the Puncak Alam's development features functional yet customisable spaces, green-centric designs, modern facilities, a strategic location and close to nature.

Also known as the "next Damansara", the township is situated in a highly strategic location, surrounded by amenities and infrastructure, and accessible to multiple highways such as LATAR and DASH.

Myra's third phase Type F and Type D units are highly customisable to fit homebuyers' needs due to the extra indoor space for more layout options. Both types are designed with the flexibility to convert the extra space into additional rooms.

With 49 units available, the Type F units have a smaller land size of 20' x 70'. However, the built-up measures 2,002 sq ft for intermediate and end lots, and 2,104 sq ft for corner lots. Equipped with 4 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms, these units are designed with a functional indoor space, a bigger guest bedroom and a planter box, starting from an affordable RM554,000.

Myra's Type D units come with a built-up of 2,294 sq ft for intermediate and end lots, and 2,396 sq ft for corner lots on a 22' x 70' land. Hence, homebuyers have the option of more indoor space and outdoor space. With 16 units available, all 4 bedrooms come with en-suite bathrooms, offering additional privacy for residents. Starting at RM569,000, all units are designed with their own planter box, ideal for health-conscious individuals who want a touch of green to their homes.

Although the development is targeted to attract young first homebuyers, the variety of facilities and exceptional designs of Myra Alam also appeals to growing families and residents of all ages. The uniqueness and premium location of Myra Alam undoubtedly will create anticipation and excitement within the property development market.